Comet Leonard is photographed in southern Brazil after increasing its brightness

Have you ever noticed that the nativity scene features the so-called Star of Bethlehem in the shape of a comet? So, no one knows for sure what was seen by the wise men and the hypotheses even include an observation of Halley’s comet. Today, in 2021, with all the technology, science knows what appears in the sky. And in this Christmas period what is in the sky is a comet.

Comet Leonard (C/2021 A1) was observed in the sky over Rio Grande do Sul last night. The registration was made around 8:30 pm on Monday by photographer Gabriel Zaparolli who specialized in astrophotography on the beach on the North Coast of Rio Grande do Sul. To make the image with incredible clarity, in which it is possible to observe the gases in the tail of the comet, Zaparolli used special equipment and benefited from the open weather.

According to the photographer, to capture the image of the comet in the sky of Rio Grande do Sul, a Canon T5i camera and another Canon EF 85mm F1.8 camera was used with the following settings: 409 photos of 2s, F2.5 and ISO 3200 In other words, the record demanded a technical capacity for photography that the vast majority of people’s cameras do not have.

Comet Leonard has gotten brighter in the last few hours. Astronomers explain on Monday (20) there was an “explosion” of the comet’s nucleus. In a matter of hours, the brightness increased by almost 10 times. The comet was clearly visible to the naked eye as the appearance of a ‘star’ to the left of Venus” in the late afternoon and early evening, but within cities it is difficult to observe due to the so-called light pollution.

The explosion could signal a fragmentation event in the comet’s core. This would come as no surprise, according to experts. The comet is heading towards its closest approach to the sun (0.61 AU) on January 3rd.

The increased heat could be releasing new jets of gas and dust from the comet’s core or scattering large chunks of ice and rock. The best observations occur in the Southern Hemisphere, but it is also visible in the Northern Hemisphere, where astrophotographer Michael Matiazz has an amazing photo of the comet’s tail of gases.

Holy Gas Tails, Batman! Check out this commit Leonard photo by @Michael Mattiazz just a few hours ago! 😍😍 [via https://t.co/jeb72mmO7V] pic.twitter.com/NHmc3gORBR — Karl Battams (@SungrazerComets) December 21, 2021

Amateur and professional astronomers will continue to look closely at the sky as the explosion continues. If it’s big, the comet can disintegrate.

Otherwise, it could shine even brighter as the comet approaches the sun until early January. To find Leonard in the sunset sky, watch out for Venus and what’s to the left.

Leonard is a comet discovered by GJ Leonard at the Mount Lemmon Observatory in Arizona, USA, on January 3 of this year, exactly one year before perihelion.

When discovered, it was 5 AU (750 million kilometers) from the Sun. It was the first comet discovered in 2021 and has a retrograde orbit.

On December 12, Leonard was 0.233 AU (34.9 million kilometers) from Earth and on December 18, 0.028 AU (4.2 million kilometers) from Venus.