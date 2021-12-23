Comet Leonard’s tail reaches 15 million kilometers; see pictures

Comet Leonard follows his show through the skies of Brazil and has been producing fantastic images. Unfortunately, this show is restricted to those who can observe with binoculars or telescopes, or who can photograph it with digital cameras.

Last Monday (20), it showed an increase in brightness and became easily visible to the naked eye. Now, its brightness has fallen again, but it has been generating more and more fantastic images.

Austrian astronomer Michael Jäger, posted on your twitter this fantastic vision of Comet Leonard produced from images taken by Lukas Demetz, from the Skygems Observatory, in Namibia.

Comet Leonard registered in Namibia. Credits: Lukas Demetz/Michael Jäger

In the photo, the structure of the comet’s tails is highlighted, and that they are quite elongated. This is much more evident in this other image taken in Bright, Australia.

In it, astronomer Rob Kaufman highlights the 13° extension of the comet’s tail. As Comet Leonard is at a distance of 68 million kilometers from Earth, this 13° is equivalent to more than 15 million kilometers, that is, more than 10 times the diameter of the Sun and about 1/10 the distance between Earth and the Sun.

13th tail of Comet Leonard recorded in Bright, Australia. Credits: Rob Kaufman

In Brazil

Here in Brazil, the party is for amateur astronomers and astrophotographers, who continue to record the passage of the Comet through the Brazilian skies. Check out some photos:

Comet Leonard registered in Jataí, GO. Credits: Phablo Araújo

Comet Leonard registered in Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Credits: Marcello Cavalcanti

Comet Leonard registered in Campinas, SP. Credits: Samuel Guimarães

Comet Leonard registered in Cabedelo, PB. Credits: Marcelo Zurita

Comet Leonard registered in Campinas, SP. Credits: Wagner Amaral

Comet Leonard registered in Oliveira, MG. Credits: Cristóvão Jacques/Sonear/AstroNEOS/Wagner Cardia

Comet Leonard registered in Cajazeiras, PB. Credits: Caio Fábio Correia

