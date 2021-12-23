Company launches vaccine chip for use inside the body | Tech | Online Diary

What many religious people said would happen is happening. Whether it’s the mark of the beast or not is another story, but the fact is, we’re in the age of chips implanted in the human body.

The Swedish company Epicenter, which specializes in microchips, presented last Friday (17) the newest project: a microchip that can store the data of the vaccination passport.

According to the startup in a video released by the South China Post, the system uses NFC technology and can be read by any device that supports the sensor.

The microchips, the size of a grain of rice, promise to make detection of the vaccine passport faster and can be implanted in the skin between the thumb and forefinger.

The technology that the company uses is called RFID or (Radio-Frequency Identification), which uses electromagnetic fields to identify information stored electronically. There is no prediction whether these microchips will reach the market.

The company is not new to the business. In 2017 they became known for offering implanted microchips to their employees, a system that could replace the use of access cards and other means of identification.

“Eventually, this technology will become standardized, allowing you to use this as your passport, public transport, all shopping opportunities, etc.” said Todd Westby, CEO of 32M at the time.