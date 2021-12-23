Congress approves 2022 budget proposal with increase for social spending – News

12/21/2021 – 9:39 PM

• Updated 12/21/2021 – 9:56 PM

Zeca Ribeiro/Chamber of Deputies Deputies in session of the National Congress

On Tuesday (21) the National Congress approved the budget bill for next year (PLN 19/21) with an increase in social spending. Among the deputies, the text was approved by 357 votes against 97 and two abstentions. Already the score among the senators was 51 against 20. The text will go to sanction.

The 1st Vice President of the Chamber, Deputy Marcelo Ramos (PL-AM), celebrated the approval of the Budget within the constitutional deadline.

“It is very important that we do not reduce a budget that allocates resources for Health, Education, Citizenship and Infrastructure to a specific issue that is a part of the Budget. We managed this year not to submit Brazil to an issue, as in the year last year, which meant that the Budget was only voted on in March. Even in such a difficult year, we managed to complete our mission,” he said.

The 2022 Budget allocates R$89 billion for the payment of Auxílio Brasil, in the amount of R$400 monthly per family. In the original project, R$ 34.7 billion were earmarked. The difference is R$ 54.4 billion.

Spending on social security benefits, on the other hand, was increased by around R$40 billion, in part because of the readjustment in the minimum wage, which should be R$1,210 next year. “We are putting more than R$ 130 billion for those most in need. It is more than the discretionary investment budget”, calculated the General Rapporteur for the Budget, Deputy Hugo Leal (PSD-RJ).

Zeca Ribeiro/Chamber of Deputies Hugo Leal, General Rapporteur for the 2022 Budget

the president of Mixed Budget Committee, senator Rose de Freitas (MDB-ES), highlighted the efforts of parliamentarians to increase resources for Education. “When we joined the commission in favor of Education, we were moving towards a fair gesture. In 2021, Education lost investments.”

Health expenditures grew by R$ 15 billion compared to the original proposal sent by the Executive Branch, reaching more than R$ 160 billion.

Deputy Carlos Zarattini (PT-SP) celebrated the increase in resources. “The government was forced here to accept an increase in resources for Education, Health, Science and Technology, sectors absolutely despised by the current government. This commission, by approving these increases, is placing them within the limits of the economic situation and the legal situation we live in, it is putting the Budget at its best situation,” he stated.

Spending ceiling

The government leader in the Mixed Budget Commission, deputy Claudio Cajado (PP-BA), stated that the spending ceiling limited the provision of other expenses. “We only have one big and serious problem, which everyone or many forget: the spending ceiling. It’s no use having, as we’re going to have this year, excess collection of more than R$300 billion if we can’t allocate expenses that are already contained. in the Budget. We had to cut one expense to put another expense in its place. This is the dilemma we face,” he explained.

To cover the increase in Auxílio Brasil and other expenses, Congress approved constitutional amendments 113 and 114, of 2021, which limited the payment of court orders, judicial debts recognized by the government, and changed the calculation of the spending ceiling. This opened up a fiscal space of R$110 billion in next year’s Budget.

In the original text of the Executive Branch, court orders payable next year reached R$ 89.1 billion, or 60% more than the amount authorized for this year, of R$ 55.6 billion. In the final report, the government will have to pay R$45.6 billion in court orders next year.

Among the expenses with court judgments final and unappealable there are BRL 7.5 billion related to the former Fund for the Maintenance and Development of Elementary Education and the Valorization of Teaching (Fundef). The primary expenditure ceiling, which was BRL 1.610 trillion, is now BRL 1.666 trillion.

Readjustments

The Mixed Budget Committee even made some changes to the final report ahead of the vote on Tuesday. Parliamentarians granted R$ 2 billion to readjust the payment of Executive servants and R$ 800 million to readjust community health agents.

Originally, Hugo Leal had made a linear cut of 60% in all authorizations for hiring personnel and pay increases in 2022, covering all Powers and autonomous bodies. The result would be savings of R$2.8 billion. However, the final text set a value of R$ 5 billion, close to the original project. It is more than double the BRL 2.4 billion authorized for 2021.

“Our unequivocal assessment is that authorizations are at an excessive level, a situation that is incompatible with the current economic and fiscal context of the country”, declared the rapporteur.

Deputy Marcel Van Hattem (Novo-RS) protested against the increase in pay for federal police officers. “Here on the commission came public servants who have not started to work and are already seeking a raise. Health professionals have not received a raise in this pandemic,” he pointed out.

Deputy Sanderson (PSL-RS) defended the readjustment for the federal police. “This was a government flag,” he pointed out.

Electoral Fund

Another controversial point is the Electoral Fund, which will have R$4.9 billion next year. In the original proposal, the value was 2.1 billion.

The leader of the PSL, deputy Vitor Hugo (PSL-GO), tried to present emphasis which would reduce the value of the Electoral Fund to R$2.1 billion, but did not obtain a sufficient number of signatures. “Each deputy must put his finger on the roll call so that Brazil knows how to position themselves”, he defended.

Marcelo Ramos, however, accused the PSL leader of making a “scene game”. He recalled that Congress has already nominally voted the presidential veto of the Campaign Financing Fund. Ramos also refused a prominent request from the PT to grant a real increase in the minimum wage.

Hugo Leal, in turn, defended the maintenance of the fund’s values. “Of course we understand the controversy with the Electoral Fund, but it is a percentage point in this universe of trillions that we are discussing.”

Last week, the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), defended the public financing of campaigns to avoid the use of illicit resources in the elections. “No militias, no trafficking. We need to be clear about [à necessidade] public funding,” said Lira.

Rapporteur Amendments

Another controversial point during the processing of the budget proposal was the amendments made by the General Rapporteur for the Budget, classified as RP9. Congress passed a resolution to increase transparency and publicity of the General Rapporteur’s Budget amendments.

In the final report, the rapporteur’s amendments add up to R$ 16.5 billion and will meet 30 different schedules. The main ones are the cost of primary health care services (BRL 4.68 billion) and hospital and outpatient care services (BRL 2.6 billion).

Hugo Leal recommended that the Mixed Budget Committee constitute a group of parliamentarians to collaborate with the general rapporteur to examine the nominations for RP9 amendments. “This procedure will certainly contribute so that, as efficiently as possible, requests are converted into effective indications to be forwarded to the Executive Branch”, he argued.

Deputy Glauber Braga (Psol-RJ) questioned the rapporteur’s amendments for not observing socioeconomic indicators in their distribution. He accused the government of using the resources to influence congressional votes.

irregular works

The approved text recommends the blocking of resources for three projects with signs of serious irregularities:

construction works on the BR-040, in Serra de Petrópolis (RJ);

works to expand the capacity of the BR-209, in Rio Grande do Sul;

application of federal resources in the Transnordestina Railway.

Report – Francisco Brandão

Edition – Pierre Triboli