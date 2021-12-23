Congress approves 2022 budget with a fund of R$4.9 billion

In a session of the National Congress this Tuesday (21), the plenary of the Senate concluded the vote on the Annual Budget Bill (PLOA) report, with 51 votes in favor and 20 against. The Budget, which in 2022 will be R$ 4.823 trillion, had already been approved by the Chamber and is now going to presidential approval.

The budget vote, which was the last congressional vote before the legislative recess, was only possible after leaders of the two legislative houses and the government reached an agreement for a salary increase for federal and highway police officers to be included in the budget piece. The readjustment had been promised by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and was accepted by the rapporteur of the 2022 Budget, Deputy Hugo Leal (PSD-RJ), after pressure from the Planalto Palace.

According to the report, the salary increase for the careers of the Federal Police, the Federal Highway Police, the National Penitentiary Department and the Ministry of Justice will cost R$1.7 billion for next year. The amount was below the BRL 2.9 billion that the government had requested from congressmen and was only agreed upon after an agreement with the Ministry of Economy for cuts in other areas of the Executive, including BRL 2.6 billion in the portfolio itself. by Paulo Guedes.

Electoral Fund will have more than double the value of 2020

The rapporteur also closed an agreement with the leaders and fixed the amount destined for next year’s electoral fund at R$4.9 billion. The amount was below the R$ 5.7 billion initially approved in the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO), which President Bolsonaro even vetoed and whose veto was overturned by Congress last week. The difference will be allocated to the Ministry of Education’s budget.

Despite the reduction, Fundão is well above the level of the last presidential elections. In 2018, the parties had BRL 1.7 billion for elections for deputies, senators, governors and president. In 2020, in municipal elections, the budget for the electoral fund was R$ 2 billion.

For the rapporteur, the amount for financing the candidacies “is just a percentage point in the Budget”. “Of course we understand the controversy with the electoral background, but it is a percentage point in this universe of trillions that we are discussing”, argued Hugo Leal.

During the vote in the Mixed Budget Commission (CMO), parties such as Novo and PSL even presented highlights to reduce fundão. But the requests were rejected by the members of the collegiate.

“Let us be aware of the reality in Brazil, with people going hungry. It is insensitive to approve almost R$ 5 billion for a political campaign,” stated Marcel Van Hattem (Novo-RS).

Congress reserves R$16.5 billion of the Budget for rapporteur amendments

Hugo Leal’s report also brings a forecast of R$ 16.5 billion for the so-called rapporteur’s amendments, in what became known as the “secret budget”. The item for next year is a little smaller than that released in 2021, when it reached R$ 16.9 billion.

According to the lawmakers, the amount meets the draft resolution approved by the congressmen as a way of giving more transparency to the rapporteur’s amendments. Payments for the amendments were even suspended by order of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) after opposition parties claimed that the funds were released in exchange for supporting Planalto Palace in congressional votes.

With the stamp of the parliamentarians, R$ 2.1 billion of the rapporteur’s amendments will be destined to “support for the national urban development policy aimed at the implementation and qualification of roads”, a generic program linked to the Ministry of Regional Development. In addition, R$1.9 billion will go to “support for integrated local sustainable development projects”, another action linked to the same folder.

Another part will be earmarked for health, with R$ 4.7 billion to fund primary care and R$ 2.6 billion to pay for care in hospitals. The release, however, remains linked to the rapporteur, who will be able to negotiate individually with each congressman.

“We cannot forget the way in which these Rapporteur amendments were born. It was a ‘take there, give it here’ to guarantee the approval of unpopular projects by the federal government, guarantee the election of the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP- AL), the privatization vote, and so on. And amazingly enough: five times more amendments by the rapporteur than the budget of the Ministry of Environment”, criticized deputy Glauber Braga (RJ), deputy leader of the Psol.

Brazil Aid will be BRL 415 and minimum wage of BRL 1,210

To pay for Auxílio Brasil, president Jair Bolsonaro’s main bet for 2022, Hugo Leal’s report set aside R$ 89.9 billion. The social program, replacing Bolsa Família, will pay R$ 415 per month to 17 million benefited families.

The fiscal space for Auxílio Brasil was opened through the approval of the PEC of precatório, which released R$110 billion for the 2022 Budget. Brazil. More than 17 million families will receive at least 400 reais, and this number may be added throughout the year”, defended deputy Hildo Rocha (MDB-MA).

The project also set aside R$1.9 billion for the so-called gas voucher in 2022. The voucher will pay half the price of cooking gas to low-income families for five years. The government’s expectation is to serve 5.5 million families. The benefit will be granted every two months and corresponds to a portion of at least 50% of the average national reference price for a 13-kilogram cylinder of cooking gas.

The approved report also set the minimum wage as of next year at R$1,210. The number represents an increase of 10.04% compared to the R$ 1,100 in effect in 2021. The readjustment, however, only restores the accumulated inflation in the National Consumer Price Index (INPC), an indicator that is used as a reference for the readjustment of the minimum wage. In practice, therefore, there will be no real increase above inflation.

Lower budget for investments in 2022 and fiscal hole of nearly R$80 billion

According to the budget project approved by Congress, the federal government will have R$ 44 billion next year for investments in sectors such as infrastructure, schools, health centers, defense and paving, for example. The amount represents a reduction compared to the R$ 48 billion this year.

The Ministry of Defense will be the main recipient of the amount of investments, receiving almost R$ 9 billion of this total. The folder will be followed by Regional Development, which will have a little over R$ 8 billion of the amount.

The report raises from BRL 49.6 billion to BRL 79.3 billion the forecast of a leak in the government’s accounts in 2022. The embezzlement considers that expenses will be above revenues.

The concept does not include the payment of interest on public debt. Even with the increase, the estimate is above the primary deficit target of up to R$ 170.5 billion set in the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO) for next year.

According to the report, the new projection for the deficit in public accounts in 2022 reflects the increase in expenses approved by the Mixed Budget Commission in recent weeks, considering the space opened up by the approval of the PEC of precatório.

Resources for health and education

The Budget approved by Congress allocates R$ 147.7 billion in public health actions and services in 2022. The rapporteur did not accept, however, requests to increase the budget for the purchase of vaccines and kept the value at R$ 3.9 billion.

For education, the government will have R$ 113.4 billion available for use in the maintenance and development of public education. For senator Wellington Fagundes (PL-MT), next year’s budget piece will help in economic recovery and provide “a safe return to the classrooms”.