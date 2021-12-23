Congress finds space in the Budget for turbo-charged campaigns and adjustments

posted on 12/22/2021 06:00



Congress approved, yesterday, the replacement of Deputy Hugo Leal (PSD-RJ) to the Budget Law Project (PLOA) of 2022. Among other points, the text foresees the allocation of R$ 4.9 billion for electoral campaigns in the year that comes and R$1.7 billion for salary readjustments for federal police officers, federal highway police officers and federal penitentiary agents. The congressman also set aside R$ 16.5 billion for the rapporteur’s amendments, which distribute funds from the secret budget. The matter now goes on for approval by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The substitute also foresees a fiscal space of BRL 110 billion, of which BRL 89 billion will finance the Auxílio Brasil of BRL 400, a substitute for Bolsa Família — this slack was obtained with the changes brought about by the PEC dos Precatórios.

In the Chamber, the text was approved by 358 votes to 97. In the Senate, 51 to 20. Hours before, the text was approved by the Mixed Budget Commission (CMO), where there was an agreement of party leaders.

The resources for readjusting the salaries of these police officers – the best paid security agents in the country – were included in the budget after Bolsonaro called the rapporteur on Monday and made a request to that effect.

The government head’s appeal to Leal came after the deputy failed to respond to a request from the Ministry of Economy to include a budget forecast for the readjustment of police officers. The folder headed by Paulo Guedes had requested R$2.8 billion for this purpose.

The value of the electoral fund, of R$4.934 billion, was just below the R$5.7 billion that had been vetoed by Bolsonaro and which were later reinstated after the presidential veto was overturned by Congress.

Leaders of PCdoB, Podemos, Psol, Cidadania, Rede and Novo guided their respective benches to vote against the project, as they defended a smaller amount for the funds from the electoral fund, which are public and will finance next year’s election campaigns. The positioning of these parties was also based on opposition to the R$ 16.5 billion allocated to the secret budget.

The agreement reached by most acronyms for the approval of the project included, among other points, the reinforcement of funds for Health and Education, which, in 2022, will have, respectively, just over R$ 147 billion and R$ 113 billion . In addition, R$ 800 million were set aside to readjust the salaries of community health agents and agents for the control of endemic diseases.

“The area of ​​Education was a point of union. We prioritized Education in this commission. And it was prioritized by everyone. Everyone voted for the priority and worked for it, even when there was a little lack of blanket”, said senator Rose de Freitas ( MDB-ES), president of the CMO.

According to the rapporteur’s substitute, the total amount of expenses for 2022 will be BRL 4.823 trillion, of which BRL 1.885 trillion refer to the refinancing of the public debt.

Among other definitions, the text raises the minimum wage value from the current R$1,100.00 to R$1,210.00 — with no real increase. In the Executive’s original proposal, the amount was R$1,169.

The text also foresees a deficit of R$ 79.3 billion in the federal government’s finances. It is a value lower than the target provided for in the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO 2022): deficit of R$ 170.5 billion. But higher than the R$ 49.6 billion provided for in the original text of the Budget Law project.

According to the opinion, the acceleration of inflation impacted the INPC, an index used to adjust the minimum wage and the values ​​of social security and assistance benefits. The accumulated in 12 months ending in November was 9.36%.

The INPC projection of 10.18% for 2021 was adopted, based on the forecast that the index should be situated at a level close to the IPCA expected by the market, according to the Focus Report of the Central Bank, published on December 6th. The expectation for 2022 is that the IPCA will remain at 4.25%.

Leal’s report predicts, for 2022, the lowest level of federal public investments in history. R$ 44 billion were reserved for the government to invest in sectors such as infrastructure, schools, health centers, defense, paving and in all areas that depend on federal resources.

As for the macroeconomic scenario, the opinion highlights that GDP forecasts have changed substantially in relation to the forecasts that supported the PLOA 2022. “The expectation, however, was readjusted by the government itself, which reassessed the forecast for an increase to 5.1% in 2021 and to 2.1% in 2022, while market analysts forecast growth of 4.71% in 2021 and 0.51% for 2022, according to the Focus Report published on 12/06/2021”, says an excerpt of the report. The text estimates that, in 2021, the nominal GDP will reach BRL 8.67 trillion and, in 2022, BRL 9.54 trillion.

Spending ceiling

The report also highlights that, due to the enactment of Constitutional Amendment No. 113/2021, derived from the PEC dos Precatórios, the calculation of the spending ceiling was modified, which will now be made based on the inflation measured between January and December — before , the period used was 12 months until June. With this change, the 2022 ceiling rose from BRL 1.610 trillion to BRL 1.679 trillion.

In the assessment of the government leader in the Chamber, Deputy Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), despite the difficulties faced in reaching agreements, the project approved by Congress is “a good budget”. For him, the big problem was the lack of resources for infrastructure — a sector coveted by members of the Centrão who want to take projects to their states.

The congressman defended the value of the Electoral Fund for financing the campaign next year, “which is a different election because it is a pure ticket, so each party must have all the state and federal candidates.” “So, it requires more resources. It is society’s decision not to have more business financing”, he argued, to mail.

Deputy Júlio Delgado (PSB-MG) considered that, even with the reduction of the electoral fund, the amount reserved by the general rapporteur is high. “It practically doubled, and this is not justified by inflation. The Budget ends up compromising, once again, investment in essential areas, such as science and technology, education, health and the environment. Cutting the value in these areas will cost too much to Brazil ahead,” he warned.