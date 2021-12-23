Conte celebrates Tottenham’s victory in the League Cup that had Lucas Moura’s brilliance; watch | english football

Still recovering from a Covid-19 spurt, Tottenham beat West Ham 2-1 to advance to the Premier League Cup semi-finals. Steven Bergwijn opened the scoring, but the visitors managed to keep everything the same. It was up to the Brazilian Lucas put the Spurs again at the front, sealing the ranking. (See goals below)

All goals came in an intense five-minute break even in the opening stage. Coach Antonio Conte admitted it wasn’t a brilliant match as several players are still picking up pace after being infected. But, optimistic, he highlighted the opportunity he had to test the squad.

— With the ball, we attack with many players. In the second half, I think we started to feel a little bit about the Covid issue, because many players who played today have already tested positive. And during a moment of departure the intensity dropped. That’s why I made the substitutions. I see the positive side, because in these situations I’m giving my players the chance to show me that they deserve to play for Tottenham, they deserve to stay here,” he explained.

The opponent in the English League Cup semi will be an old acquaintance: Chelsea. Count commanded the Blues from 2016 to 2018, and gave an English title to the rival. The coach, as expected, could not escape the questions about this reunion.

We have to respect the rules [sobre a semifinal do dois jogos]. Of course it will be nice to play against Chelsea. I had two seasons at Chelsea and I really enjoyed everything I experienced there. — Antonio Conte

With 15 games played for the Premier League, four fewer than the leader City, due to delays, the Spurs occupy the seventh position. This Sunday, they return to the field against Crystal Palace, in a match valid for the 19th round.

Eliminated from the Conference League after the match against Rennes was cancelled, Tottenham faces a clash with UEFA.