Corinthians announces midfielder loan to Paulistão rival

No space in the cast of Corinthians for next season, the midfielder Matthew Jesus, 24 years old, already has a new club for the year 2022.

This Wednesday (22), Corinthians announced the loan of the player to Ponte Preta until December 31 of next year.

“Sport Club Corinthians Paulista made the loan of midfielder Matheus Jesus to Ponte Preta. The athlete’s bond with the Campinas club is until December 31, 2022”, says the official statement.

Matheus Jesus has played little in the Corinthians shirt since he was hired, in 2019, and has been loaned out to other teams. In 2021, he played for Youth and Nautical.

Ponte Preta will compete in the Series B of Brasileirão next year and also in Paulistão. As they are not in Corinthians’ group at the State Championship, the two teams will meet in the first phase.

the midfielder Matthew Jesus was revealed precisely at Ponte Preta, in 2016, later passing by Estoril-POR, Santos, Gamba Osaka-JAP, Portimonense-POR, Oeste and Red Bull Bragantino, in addition, of course, to Corinthians, Juventude and Náutico.

