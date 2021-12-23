Corinthians arranges Matheus Jesus to go to Ponte by the end of 2022

Corinthians made the loan of defensive midfielder Matheus Jesus to Ponte Preta until the end of the 2022 season. The athlete was in Náutico, would not have space in the squad led by Sylvinho and was transferred to the club from Campinas to compete in the Campeonato Paulista, Copa do Brasil and Series B of the Brazilian Championship. The next to leave Timon to play for Macaca is attacking midfielder Fessin, who has not signed a contract yet.

Matheus Jesus was hired by Corinthians in May 2019, but he never made a name for himself at the Parque São Jorge club and has problems outside the field. This will be the fourth loan from the defensive midfielder for any other team since he signed with Alvinegro, having already defended the colors of Red Bull Bragantino, Juventude and Náutico. The midfielder’s contract with Timão is valid until the end of the 2023 season.

The steering wheel is an old acquaintance from Ponte Preta. After all, the athlete was part of his training in the youth category and was professionalized in Campinas. At the age of 24, the player is trying to regain his space on the national stage, after playing for Corinthians, Santos, Portugal and Japan. At Macaca, he should have the company of attacking midfielder Fessin, also from Timão, who has already submitted the hit on loan by a season.

In the latter, while Corinthians agreed the final details of the negotiation with Ponte Preta, Náutico tried to cross the conversation and even talked to Matheus Jesus. The club from Pernambuco had a huge interest in keeping the defensive midfielder in its squad, but the partnership between the club from Parque São Jorge and the team from Campinas weighed heavily.