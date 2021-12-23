Corinthians discards Godín, looks at base and outlines a profile for a new defender; know details

That Corinthians wants a renowned center forward for 2022 is nothing new, but what about the club’s search for a defender? At the request of the technical committee, the board is also in the market looking for a new beque.

THE Sports Gazette found that the profiles of the signings are totally different, starting with the fact that Timão will not have specific financial support from any investor to make the acquisition of the defender, if it happens.

That’s right: “if”.

Corinthians is studying the possibility of promoting some of the boys in the youth categories.

In this context, Robert Renan and Lucas Belezi, 18-year-old athletes who make up the U-20 category, are the main candidates. The duo’s performance in the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup, which is scheduled to start in January, will be closely analyzed by Sylvinho.

If either one of the two convinces the core team coach that he’s ready to be permanently integrated into the main cast, the board won’t even go to market.

What if it is decided that there is a need to bring in an outsider? In this scenario, Corinthians will look for a promising defender, with experience in the elite of national football, but still young. No medallions or veterans.

The name of Diego Godín, who appeared among options speculated on social networks last week, for example, is totally discarded. Corinthians has no intention of counting on the 35-year-old Uruguayan.

The top alvinegra believes that João Victor and Gil should be kept as holders, and that Raul Gustavo will be treated as the bank’s first option, at least at the beginning of the season. Therefore, the reinforcement that is inserted, whether from the base or from outside, at first, will be the fourth option of the defense, since Léo Santos will be loaned.

The fear of an eventual, and probable, departure of João Victor at the mid-year window makes Corinthians look fondly at this signing. The idea is to have someone ready to play at any time, but it is clear that there will not be a high investment or a ‘bombing’ hiring.

The only caveat is on account of such “market opportunity”. Corinthians leaders never rule out a surprise due to the always open possibility of some unexpected situation coming up along the way. But, the plan is laid out.

