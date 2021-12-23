Corinthians forwards Vitinho’s loan to Vasco da Gama

Much used by Sylvinho in the 2021 season, Vitinho should not remain at Corinthians in 2022. The Parque São Jorge club sent the midfielder’s loan to Vasco da Gama.

According to the calculation of the my helm, the midfielder must be transferred to the Rio de Janeiro club for a season. The carioca club will be the person responsible for paying the player’s wages. Vasco da Gama will compete in the B Series of the 2022 Brazilian Championship. The information was initially disclosed by ge.com.

Vitinho joined the Corinthians professional team in February this year. Under the command of Vagner Mancini, the player did not have many opportunities and only played seven games in the period.

The situation changed with the arrival of Sylvinho. With the current coach of the Parque São Jorge club, Vitinho became a widely used piece in the Brazilian Championship. In all, there were 22 games played and one goal scored in the national tournament.

With the end of the season, the Corinthians board is focused on planning for 2022. With that, some negotiations, both for departures and arrivals of players, are taking place at Parque São Jorge. Follow everything here.

