‘Corinthians have plans, but we still want the derson,’ says president of Fortaleza

Corinthians expects to profit from a possible sale of defensive midfielder Éderson, loaned to Fortaleza last season, where he had great prominence. Despite this, the Ceará team would like to keep the player in their squad for the 2022 season.

The information was disclosed by the president of Fortaleza, Marcelo Paz, in an interview with sport in debate, gives Bandeirantes Radio. According to the agent, even with Éderson’s prominence, Timão does not intend to count on the player’s return and, initially, not even on the renewal of the loan.

“Ederson is a player who did very well. He was the player who played the most in the year for Fortaleza, playing 53 games. It is, without a doubt, one of the highlights of this season. The information we have is that Corinthians expects a negotiation with a club abroad, which would certainly be more advantageous for Corinthians. If that doesn’t happen, we have our doors open to receive Éderson again“, said Marcelo Paz.

Classified to the group stage of the Copa Libertadores for the first time in history, Fortaleza wants to keep the defensive midfielder in the group, but understands that the situation depends more on Corinthians.

“He knows that here in Fortaleza he is important, he is loved, he plays, he is preponderant. And it would be very useful for us to have Éderson for Libertadores. In fact, for the year, not just Libertadores. We will compete in five competitions. The Libertadores can be six games, eight, ten. At least six, sure. Then we have to qualify the squad for the entire year and Éderson is a player that would be of great interest to us, but he is a player who belongs to Corinthians and Corinthians, in principle, should not renew this loan“, highlighted the president of Fortaleza.

Éderson has a relationship with Corinthians until January 31, 2025. In August, the athlete was approached by Newcastle, from England, and the Corinthians directors’ perspective is that other foreign clubs show interest in the player in January.

In the last press conference granted by Corinthians’ soccer director and manager, Alessandro Nunes highlighted the good season made by Éderson and did not rule out accepting proposals for the steering wheel.

With the Corinthians shirt, Éderson played in 25 games and scored three goals. The defensive midfielder had a short streak of positive performances in 2020, but he did not establish himself on the field and ended up being loaned.

