Corinthians narrows the search for jersey 9 and refuses to pay Diego Costa’s fine

Corinthians’ list of options for hiring a new center forward is getting smaller.

THE Sports Gazette found that the club has already ruled out any possibility of signing Wesley Moraes, who belongs to Aston Vila, from England, and currently defends Brugge.

The name of the Italian-Peruvian Giuliano Lapadula, who defends Benevento in Serie B in Italy, is also out of the deck.

As for Diego Costa, the club does not close its doors, but the situation began to be monitored without any feeling of optimism in Parque São Jorge.

Internally, after the last conversations, the understanding is that the chance of the Atlético-MG forward to reinforce Timão in 2022 is very small.

Although Diego Costa has expressed interest in playing for Corinthians, he has a contract until the end of 2022, and President Duilio Monteiro Alves is not willing to pay any termination fine.

It is important to remember that Corinthians will have the support of a partner to pay for the monthly expense of their future new 9 shirt, but if they have to accept any termination fine, the club will have to withdraw money from their own cash, and this option is not considered. by Duilio.

Therefore, to play for Corinthians, the former Spanish national team player would have to accept a salary lower than what he has guaranteed at Galo and get his contractual release, an unlikely scenario that will not keep Corinthians waiting.

Cavani and Suárez follow at the top of the list. Corinthians consulted the situation of both and sought to understand if the Uruguayans would be willing to play in Brazil.

The club is still waiting for a more consistent signal from the athletes and sees the possibility of Cavani as the one with the greatest potential.

Cavani and Suárez’s agents want to study European offers first and, for that reason, Corinthians should only receive a more concrete position in January, but neither of the two have been ruled out, for the time being.

Meanwhile, the Corinthians board continues to evaluate options to define a new target. Aware of the difficulties in taking out a great striker in Europe, the club wants to have an alternative up its sleeve, in case negotiations with Cavani and Suares do not progress.

