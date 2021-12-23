Corinthians reassesses the condition of the Neo Qumica Arena lawn and postpones renovation until the end of 2022

Corinthians had a lawn care schedule for Neo Química Arena for this interval between seasons 2021 and 2022. The condition of the lawn, however, was approved and the club and company that takes care of the field’s maintenance postponed the sweeping process to the next end of the year.

According to André Amaral, from World Sport (company that takes care of the pitch at Neo Química Arena), the most “aggressive” renovation of the field should take place every three years. The postponement, however, was due to two factors: in addition to the current condition of the lawn, the time interval that the 2022 World Cup will provide will be more productive.

“A heavier renovation was scheduled, because there was going to be an event there. There was going to be a show for a company, they were going to use the lawn. We were going to take the opportunity and do the renovation. when canceled, Arena management, Corinthians football department, World Sports, we argued to see if we needed it, because maybe they would have to lose a game or two, as it was the other time, but there was Pacaembu. Now, there is no more Pacaembu”, explained André Amaral, operations director and partner at World Sport, to Sports Gazette.

“We talked, the pitch is good, the football team said it was very good for them and that we could take advantage of the World Cup window. It would have a longer deadline next year. The lawn is good, technically there is nothing to compromise, and I would take advantage of this window (of the 2022 World Cup), which is much healthier“, completed the professional.

The last time the scraping process took place on the pitches of Neo Química Arena was at the end of the 2018 season. André Amaral also explained how the procedure is performed.

“We scrape the field. The field is sand again, only the fibers remain, and we start from scratch. The last time we did this work, between starting and delivering the first game, it took 55 days”, said André, who also explained the work being done for the beginning of the 2022 São Paulo Championship.

“This year is an aggressive vertical cut, because it accumulates a little more organic material in relation to lawns that are not hybrids. We’re doing this clean, then we’ll throw more seeds, then sand, and do a heavy unpacking, to throw this sand out of the ground,” he concluded.

