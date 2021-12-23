Corinthians sends loan from Caetano to Gois

Corinthians is working out the final details for the loan of defender Caetano for the 2022 season. The 22-year-old should defend Goiás next year.

After competing in the B Series of the 2021 Brazilian Championship for the CBR, the vice president of Goiás, Harlei Menezes, confirmed to the my helm which has everything underway to have the Corinthians defender in 2022.

“Caetano is one of the players we want for 2022. I’ve already talked to Alessandro and we’ve got everything underway, we’re just waiting for Corinthians’ documentation“, said the vice president of Goiás.

“I believe it will be interesting for Caetano to have the chance to play in a Brazilian Serie A after having done a good Serie B”, added Harlei Menezes.

The player even said goodbye to the CRB last Wednesday. “Life is made up of cycles and today I end my time at CRB. I will always take with me the affection I received from the fans and the city, from the moment I arrived at the club. It was a season of a lot of professional and personal learning”, he wrote Caetano.

Caetano was loaned to CRB in June of this year. Previously, the defender had competed in the Campeonato Paulista for São Caetano. This will be the fourth loan for the athlete who, in 2019, was in the West to gain experience.

It is worth remembering that the team from Goiás was one of the four that won access to Serie A in 2022. In addition to Goiás, which ranked second in the table, Botafogo, Coritiba and Avaí also won access.

