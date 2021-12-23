Councilwoman Benny Briolly Receives Second Death Threat This Week: ‘I’m Counting Bullets’

RIO — Niterói councilor Benny Briolly (PSOL) received, this Wednesday morning, a new death threat by email. Last Sunday, in a message sent to the parliamentarian, a man said he would “unload” the weapon at the councilor. Yesterday, another sender, also with a male name, sent the same message.

Along with the threat, the sender sent two more emails with insults to the parliamentarian. Since Monday, Benny has been in contact with the Precinct for Racial Crimes and Crimes of Intolerance (Decradi) to request a police escort. She says the institution is “speeding up the process”, but has not yet managed to get protection from the state.

— It’s a mixture of feelings: fear, revolt, insecurity and sadness! Very difficult not to be able to do my job in peace,” said Benny, who declared that he avoided leaving the house.

Same text was sent to councilor by different senders Photo: Personal archive

According to Benny, all agencies called to file a complaint about the threats consider the escort necessary. “However, the police themselves refuse to do the job,” he said.

In a statement, the Civil Police informed that Decradi opened an investigation to investigate the case and requested the telematics break (of the senders). The investigation takes place confidentially. There was no response regarding the request for police protection.

Threats to the councilor came from different profiles, but with the same text. Other insults were made in other emails Photo: Personal Archive

Cases of threats are frequent to the councilor since the candidacy. Earlier this year, Benny left the country after receiving a threat that even included the congresswoman’s address at the time. She returned to Brazil in May.

history of violence

Benny recalls that, in the last two years, nineteen politicians have been murdered in the state of Rio de Janeiro. Among the numbers, which she describes as “alarming”, she highlights the death of Marielle Franco, which she characterizes as “a symbol of political violence in the country”.

— Since then, the renewal of political cadres has been led by black, trans, slum dwellers and human rights defenders. And this has even bothered some people from the progressive camp, who, because they are losing space, are trying to reduce our politics to identity – quotes the councilor, who emphasizes that hate crimes against her are not just politically motivated, but racism, transphobia and misogyny . — Mapping targets and ensuring protection in all territories is more than necessary — he adds.

Benny is the first trans councilor in the state of Rio and was the most voted woman in the city of Niterói in 2020. Popular support did not stop her from having to leave the country when she received the first death threats.

— A black transvestite in power bothers a lot of people! They seek to silence me and expel me from the chair I occupy every day. But I know I’m not alone,” he said.