Cruzeiro announces Paulo André and other directors of the transition to SAF – Rádio Itatiaia

Paulo André, a former player, is one of the names confirmed by Cruzeiro to lead the transition period for the Sociedade Anônima de Futebol. A list was released by the club this Thursday, and also includes Gabriel Lima, Business Director at Valladolid, a club also owned by Ronaldo Fenômeno.

The committee formed by Cruzeiro will work for 120 days in the accounting, financial and legal areas, in order to confirm the premises of the agreement signed between Cruzeiro and Ronaldo.

During this period, Gabriel Lima – Real Valladolid’s business director – will lead the transition and be responsible for the diagnosis and strategic planning of the business and operations; and Paulo André Benini – director of sports strategy at Real Valladolid – will be responsible for the diagnosis and strategic planning of football.

According to the club, the transition process will also ‘include the law firm BMA – Barbosa, Müssnich & Aragão, responsible for conducting the legal audit, XP Investimentos, responsible for supporting the financial restructuring, Alvarez & Marsal, who will give support to all aspects of the transition and to Rioscom, who will act, together with Cruzeiro’s communications, in the relationship with the press’.

Paulo André will be responsible for football at Cruzeiro. In addition to him, a football manager must be announced.

