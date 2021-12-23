Cruzeiro: Gabriel Lima, director of Valladolid, is announced as transition leader

Cruzeiro already has two names confirmed for the transition team with the arrival of Ronaldo: Gabriel Lima and Paulo André Benini, both from Valladolid, were made official by the club this Thursday morning (23).

Read the statement: “Last Saturday, December 18, Ronaldo Nazário signed an agreement with Cruzeiro Esporte Clube for the potential acquisition of shares representing 90% of the voting and total share capital of Cruzeiro Esporte Clube – Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF), recently -constituted by Cruzeiro, as approved by the club’s board, from then onwards, some actions have started the new phase, which will be conducted with total transparency, both for the fans and for the market.

In view of the signed proposal, a transition committee was set up, which will act for approximately 120 days to coordinate an accounting, financial and legal audit, in order to confirm the premises that supported the agreement.

During this period, Gabriel Lima – Real Valladolid’s business director – will lead the transition and be responsible for the diagnosis and strategic planning of the business and operations; and Paulo André Benini – director of sports strategy at Real Valladolid – will be responsible for the diagnosis and strategic planning of football.

The transition process will also include the law firm BMA – Barbosa, Müssnich & Aragão, responsible for conducting the legal audit, XP Investimentos, responsible for supporting the financial restructuring, Alvarez & Marsal, which will support all aspects of the transition and Rioscom, which will act, together with Cruzeiro’s communications, in the relationship with the press.”

