Cruzeiro makes Paulo André and Gabriel Lima official for transition committee, which will last 120 days | cruise

Valladolid’s business director, Gabriel Lima will take care of the “transition and will be responsible for the diagnosis and strategic business and operational planning”. He is an old acquaintance of Ronaldo, having also worked with the Phenomeno in the marketing company, created by the former player.

Paulo André, according to the Minas Gerais club, will be responsible for the football part. He works in the sports strategy area of ​​Ronaldo Fenômeno’s Spanish team. The former defender is a person very close to Fox’s new investor.

According to Cruzeiro, a transition committee was set up that will act for approximately 120 days to coordinate an accounting, financial and legal audit, “in order to confirm the premises that supported the agreement”.