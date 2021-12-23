Cruzeiro’s reinforcements experience uncertainty at the club without Mattos I Bolavip Brasil

Manager Alexandre Mattos was on the right track to become a strongman of football at Raposa in 2022, however, there was a change in plans after Ronaldo bought the team.

In recent days, the big news regarding Cruzeiro was the acquisition of the Minas Gerais club by former player Ronaldo Fenômeno. Since the arrival of the new owner, there have been many speculations regarding the future of the club. One of these situations was in relation to the leader Alexandre Mattos.

Mattos was on track to become a strongman of football at Raposa in 2022, however, there was a change in plans after Ronaldo bought the team. Alexandre would arrive to assume the position of football director of the team next season, now, the position should be left with some trusted name from Ronaldo.

The club from Minas officially took a stand on the situation involving the director. “Cruzeiro will undergo an important transition process aimed at reorganizing the membership club for SAF. In this sense, to give autonomy to the strategic work that is beginning, Alexandre Mattos, a professional who was negotiating with the club, will not be with us on this journey”.

With this confirmation, according to an article by journalist Thiago Fernandes, from the portal goal, players who joined the club recently have uncertainty about their future. It is worth noting that, according to the publication of the goal, the athletes who were hired had the approval of Mattos and have not yet been sought out by anyone in the current administration so that their futures can be defined. One detail is that despite not having been registered yet, due to the transfer ban, the contractors signed official agreements.

In all, planning the 2022 season, the celestial club has already closed with nine signings: experienced goalkeeper Jaílson, right-back Pará, defenders Maicon and Sidnei, midfielders Filipe Machado and Pedro Castro, midfielders João Paulo and Fernando Neto and center forward Edu.