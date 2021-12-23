Cryptos today: Bitcoin is “locked” at US$ 48,000, Near fires 30% and Terra undergoes correction

The cryptocurrency market remains “stuck” this Thursday (23), with most of the main assets in the world registering little variation, while Bitcoin (BTC) remains oscillating between US$ 47 thousand and US$ 49 thousand.

The biggest digital currency is operating in decline today, as the scenario remains undefined in the macro field, in which investors are avoiding riskier assets this year end while watching the news involving inflation in the United States, monetary policy decisions and cases of Covid-19.

The overall movement in the market on this Thursday is mixed, with Ethereum (ETH) following the fall of Bitcoin, again losing the US$ 4,000 mark, while XRP (XRP) and Cardano (ADA) have gains of more than 2% this morning.

Among the highlights, Terra (LUNA) went through a stronger correction, retreating about 10% after hitting yesterday’s historical high around US$94 (see more here), but still accumulates gains of more than 100% in December alone. .

Among the high ones, pay attention to Uniswap (UNI) and Polygon (MATIC) after the two companies announced that the first had version 3 of their contracts launched on the second’s network. With the news, MATIC tokens hit their all-time high overnight at $2.70.

However, the biggest high of the day was the NEAR Protocol (NEAR), jumping more than 30% after an integration with the decentralized payment network Terra was announced by developers on Tuesday night. Earth-created UST stablecoins are now supported on the high-speed Near network, the developers said in the announcement.

Check the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7 am:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$48,361.92 -1.34% Ethereum (ETH) US$3,926.22 -2.22% Binance Coin (BNB) $527.68 -1.01% Solana (SOL) $179.30 -2.69% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.9898 +3.76%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest highs in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours NEAR Protocol (NEAR) $13.25 +33.28% Fantom (FTM) $1.79 +15.37% Aave (AAVE) $225.01 +14.34% Oasis Network (ROSE) $0.2996 +10.96% ICON (ICX) $1.44 +10.52%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest casualties in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Earth (LUNA) $85.34 -11.33% Kadena (KDA) $10.69 -7.18% Harmony (ONE) US$0.2401 -6.10% IoTeX (IOTX) US$ 0.1186 -5.74% Hedera (HEAR) US$0.3213 -5.50%

Check out how the cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation NCI hashdex (HASH11) BRL 53.50 +0.56% BTCN hashdex (BITH11) BRL 66.87 -0.11% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 67.51 -1.73% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 17.55 -0.56% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 16.54 -0.66%

See the main news from the crypto market this Thursday (23):

SEC rejects yet another Bitcoin ETF in sight

The Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States (SEC) rejected the proposal of the investment company Kryptoin to launch an exchange-traded fund (ETF) of Bitcoin in cash.

The ruling comes about five weeks after the agency rejected VanEck’s request for an ETF of the same type.

The regulator’s move is hardly a surprise, as its chairman, Gary Gensler, has already indicated his preference for a Bitcoin futures ETF over a product that has its own cryptocurrency.

Remember that there are already two Bitcoin futures ETFs in the US, the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) and the Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF). Both began trading in October.

Uniswap is launched on Polygon network

Uniswap (UNI) and Polygon (MATIC) announced on Wednesday that Uniswap version 3 contracts are now deployed on Polygon’s core network. Implementation comes just days after UNI incumbents approved a governance proposal for this movement.

“Ethereum presented a noble vision of an open, borderless economic system accessible to all,” Polygon co-founder Mihailo Bjelic told CoinDesk. “With increased usage, Ethereum tier 1 fees have effectively ‘taken their price’ for most users.” And according to him, the Polygon version of Uniswap intends to change that.

“With this deployment, Uniswap as the main Ethereum application returns to the original vision and again offers low fees and open access to everyone,” said Bjelic.

Regulation in India to be after April

A bill to regulate cryptocurrencies is unlikely to pass in India before May 2022, several sources told the CoinDesk website.

The legislation is still in progress and although the bill was listed on the website of the Lok Sabha (the lower house of Parliament in India) for the winter session of Parliament that ended on December 22, it was withdrawn in the final days of the session.

While it has been reported that the government “wants to hold broader consultations on the matter,” CoinDesk points out that the government is unlikely to complete these consultations before the next session of Parliament, commonly referred to as the Budget Session.

With about a month to go before this session, it is highly unlikely that the bill will be drafted before at least March, because the Ministry of Finance and the institutional stakeholders responsible for forming it have other competing priorities, said three individuals. working on the topic.

Binance Coin has new firing system

The Binance exchange announced a major change in the Binance Coin (BNB) burning mechanism, which now takes place automatically and no longer quarterly.

The system, named BNB Auto-Burn, had been in place at Binance Smart Chain (BSC) since the beginning of the month.

By the old mechanism, the brokerage carried out quarterly burnings of BNB units, with values ​​that reached millions of dollars, in order to reduce the offer of the cryptocurrency in the market, which reflected positively in its price.

Now, the new burning system becomes automatic, without depending on the income generated by the exchange. The value will be adjusted based on the price of the cryptocurrency, taking into account the supply and demand for the asset and the number of blocks produced during a quarter.

