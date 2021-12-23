Cuca says he will never be coach of Atlhetico

Coach Cuca, Brazilian champion and champion of the Copa do Brasil 2021 with Atlético-MG, said he would not accept a proposal to work at Athletico. The statement was made in an interview with radio broadcaster and state deputy Luiz Carlos Martins, at Luiz Carlos Martins Program, gives Radio Band B, from Curitiba, this Wednesday morning (22). He was in the studio with his wife, Rejane Stival, to whom he has been married for over 30 years.

According to the coach, who has already declared himself a supporter of the red-black team from Paraná, if he coached the athletic I would stop rooting for the club.

“The day the fans call me names, I’ll stop being athletic, so I won’t train Athletico”, said the coach, who is constantly seen in the Arena da Baixada watching the games of the team of the heart when he is in day off.

The coach has already commanded Coritiba and Paraná, in other stages of his career.

Cuca also answered questions from listeners of the Voice Portal of the Luiz Carlos Martins Program. In one of them, he was asked if he would train Flamengo, currently without a coach. Cuca said he will not leave Galo and that he has already had a spell at the Rio de Janeiro club, including a title. Flamengo is betting on the return of Jorge Jesus.

About the athletic fans party, even with the loss of the Copa do Brasil to the Minas Gerais team at the Arena da Baixada, the coach, who was born in the Santa Felicidade neighborhood, in Curitiba, highlighted that he has never seen a party like a crowd after a defeat in a final as important as the Copa do Brasil.

“I’ve never seen, in all the time I’ve been working with football, what Athletico’s fans have done. I’ve been to the stadium as La Bombonera (from Boca Juniores) and I haven’t seen anything like it,” he guarantees.

Cuca said that the Atlético-MG squad was not able to celebrate so much the title of the Copa do Brasil in the Arena da Baixada because the fans kept singing and celebrating. The technician was even in great demand for selfies with Hurricane fans who were in the front rows of the Arena’s stands. The coach assisted everyone with extreme kindness and participated in the selfies.

Also in the interview, Cuca, a devotee of Nossa Senhora Aparecida, revealed that he shared the award he received for the titles with Atlético-MG employees.

The “Horse” Hulk

The coach also highlighted the strength of the qualified roster of Galo. The club from Minas Gerais has a cast full of differentiated and quality players, in addition to financial strength. Cuca placed emphasis on the individual performance of the Hulk.

“The Hulk is a horse”, praised the coach, citing the strength and commitment of the 35-year-old forward, highlighted in the Brazilian and Copa do Brasil.