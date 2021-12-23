Cyberpunk 2077: designer ‘explains’ no police chases

In another controversial episode about the development of cyberpunk 2077, a game designer at CD Projekt Red gave a very weird answer when asked about the absence of police chases through the streets of Night City.

During a live broadcast, Pawel Sasko, director responsible for the game’s missions, tried to justify the fact that the game’s police do not chase the players, as well as the lack of motorcycles in the city, comparing the title to Sonic and Elden Ring.

Yes, you did not read it wrong. Sasko really compared cyberpunk to two games of completely different genres. “I don’t think open world games do Sonic or Elden Ring will have [perseguições policiais]”, said the designer. Whether or not the answer was a joke, the justification did not please fans of the title at all.

Sasko went on to explain that while they planned to have police patrols chasing the characters, as well as the presence of motorcycles throughout the city, ultimately it all had to be discarded “due to technical limitations”.

According to him, not every open world game needs to have these features, even saying that in this regard players probably compare cyberpunk The GTA or Watch Dogs — ignoring several other similar games like Sleeping Dogs, LA Noire and the series Mafia, for example.

The designer didn’t go into much detail, just saying that he’s already answered several questions about the topic in other broadcasts, then moving on to the following questions.

cyberpunk 2077 was released in September 2020 for PS4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and PC.