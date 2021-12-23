Cyberpunk 2077 mod makes the subway fully functional

cyberpunk 2077 it has one of the most active modder communities in the gaming world today. Whether you want to tinker with the game’s graphics, fix mechanics or just mess up, there are countless options to choose from. But this time, we have a very simple mod that’s been successful – one to make the subway functional and usable in the game.

Unsurprisingly, the mod is called Metro System. It was made by keanuWheeze and transforms the game’s fast travel system into a slow travel system to enjoy the scenery.

via GIPHY

With the mod applied, the player goes to one of the subway stations as he normally would for his fast travel. But, when activating the interaction, the character is transported to a station where he can pick up one of the game’s NCARTs, the subway carts.

The modder has created 19 different stations for you to travel around the Night City map. Once at the station, when the subway car arrives, a text appears at the bottom of the screen telling you where it is going. Just log into NCART and enjoy the ride. The route also supports first or third person view, so you can observe the landscapes as you prefer.

It’s worth trying out some mods like this while CD Projekt Red finishes fixing the cyberpunk 2077. It was this level of whimsy that was lacking in the launch of the game, but it seems that the producer is not having as much damage to recover.