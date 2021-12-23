Death on the Nile: Hercule Poirot investigates cruise murder in the feature’s mysterious new trailer; watch!

There is a mystery to be solved coming around! Disney and 20th Century Studios released, this Tuesday (21), the new trailer for the impactful movie “Death on the Nile”, an adaptation of the eponymous thriller book by Agatha Christie. The film, which features Hollywood’s biggest names in the cast, shows a desperate group of cruise passengers trying to discover the killer hidden among them.

In the plot, newlyweds Simon Doyle (Armie Hammer) and Linnet Ridgeway-Doyle (Gal Gadot) will spend their honeymoon on a glamorous cruise through Egypt. Everything changes when the beautiful and rich heiress is murdered! Kenneth Branagh, in addition to directing the film, will also reprise his role as detective Hercule Poirot from “Murder on the Orient Express” (2017).

In the preview, Hercule talks to Linnet about the real reason she invited him on the tour, and she reveals fear with the guests. “I suspect you invited me for reasons other than fun?”, he asks. “When you have money, no one is really your friend. I don’t feel safe here. I don’t feel safe with any of them”, responds the character of Gal Gadot.

To make the narrative even better, the detective will investigate while the criminal is still on the cruise. “Someone is dead. The crime… is murder! the killer is one of you”, points out Kenneth Branagh. “The murder was methodically planned”, he adds. Watch the trailer:

In the trailer, you can see the participation of Armie Hammer in a discreet way. The actor has been involved in a series of controversies over the past year, being denounced for rape, abuse and even cannibalism. Hammer denied the accusations, which had an impact on his career: the artist pulled out of several upcoming projects, such as a romantic comedy with Jennifer Lopez. Since his appearance in “Death on the Nile” had already been recorded, Disney chose to keep Hammer in production — according to The Hollywood Reporter, it would be impossible to reshoot every scene with the entire cast together, given the Covid pandemic. 19.

In addition to him, other artists include Tom Bateman (Behind Your Eyes), Annette Bening (American Beauty), Russell Brand (World’s Worst Work), Ali Fazal (Mirzapur), Dawn French (French and Saunders) , Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Rose Leslie (Game of Thrones), Emma Mackey (Sex Education), Sophie Okonedo (The Wheel of Time), Jennifer Saunders (Absolutely Fabulous) and Letitia Wright (Black Panther).

The film was originally scheduled to hit theaters on December 19, 2019, but was moved to October 9, 2020. It was then postponed twice more in the same year—October 23 and December 19—until it ended up on September 17, 2021. If all goes well, the feature will premiere on February 10, 2022.