Defender receives proposal and can leave Atlético-GO, says website

THE Atletico Goianiense is close to losing another important game for next season. After withdrawing from the competition for the goalkeeper Fernando Miguel, announced by Fortaleza, the red-black may be without another part of their defensive system: defender Pedro Henrique.

Read also – Opinions: Does Atlético-GO need to hire a goalkeeper for Fernando Miguel?

According to information from the Portuguese website ‘Jornal de Notícias’, the 29-year-old athlete, who is on loan at Dragão by Vitória de Guimarães, received a proposal from Lion City Sailors from Singapore and should be negotiated by the Portuguese club.

The publication, which takes the exit for granted, also highlights that the transfer should be around 1.3 million euros, around R$ 8.3 million. If the negotiation materializes and Pedro Henrique leaves Atlético-GO before the end of his loan, which ends in the middle of the year, the club from Goiás will be rewarded with a percentage of the value of the showcase fee.

In contact with Sagres, president Adson Batista stated that the red-black was not officially informed by the Portuguese of the proposal.

Born in Goiânia, the defender started his career in the youth categories of Goiás and also defended Aparecidense o Cianorte before being hired by Vitória de Guimarães, from Portugal, in 2015. One of the pillars of the Portuguese team, he became team captain , but last season it was loaned to A-Wehda of Saudi Arabia before being transferred to Atlético-GO.

With the red-black shirt, Pedro Henrique played six matches, enough for him to draw attention and place himself as an important athlete for the next season. The curiosity is due to his family’s relationship with Atlético-GO, since his father, Aldo, turned out to be athletic.

While they are close to losing Pedro Henrique, Dragão doesn’t know yet the future of defender Éder. With a contract until February, the player was approached by the board for a renewal. According to President Adson Batista, the proposal is ‘irrefutable’, but the athlete has not yet given the answer.

In addition to the two, the athletic squad now includes Wanderson and Oliveira.