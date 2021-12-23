Del Toro explains that quoting Silent Hill on the TGA was to “poke Konami” by PT

Guillermo del Toro made a brief appearance on The Game Awards 2021 to announce the winners of the Best Art Direction category, but it took everyone by surprise when he suddenly mentioned silent Hill in the middle of the speech.

“Do you know an art direction that I really like? silent Hill. Too bad we can’t have another one of those!” declared the filmmaker — and that was enough for fans to rekindle rumors that there’s a new game in the franchise on the way. However, it seems that this is not the case.

In an interview for the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Del Toro clarified that the statement was just a provocation against the Konami, since the company was responsible for the cancellation of Silent Hills, which would be directed by Hideo Kojima.

“No, I’m not [trabalhando em novo Silent Hill]. It’s just one of those things in life that doesn’t make any sense. I just wanted to poke Konami in the ribs because I still don’t understand. [Silent Hills] it was so perfect, what we were creating was very captivating.”

In addition, Del Toro explained that he believes the way games tell a story is fascinating, but he no longer intends to work with video games. “I don’t think I’ll develop another game because I’m terrible with them,” he added.

THE PT was the first playable teaser that, when finished, rewarded the player with the announcement of Silent Hills. Shortly thereafter, Hideo Kojima severed ties with Konami and the game was canceled in 2014.