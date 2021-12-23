Denilson says Flamengo is ‘putting shame’ in search of JJ

Former player Denilson does not spare criticism when commenting on the attempt by Flamengo’s board of directors to bring Jorge Jesus back to Gávea. The commentator says that the rubro-negro is “showing shame” by “falling behind” the Portuguese as he is.

“I think the fans, or the majority or the minority, will be mad at me, but Flamengo is embarrassing me. Because you can’t be behind a guy the way you are behind”, commented today (22) on Open Game program, by Band.

Earlier in the day, information about a “yes” from Jorge Jesus to Fla led us to believe that the soap opera would end with a happy ending. Hours later, however, João de Deus, the Portuguese’s assistant at Benfica, denied the possibility of the coaching staff leaving Portugal and threw a bucket of cold water on the rubro-negros.

“He says yes, says no, says yes, says no, says yes, and Flamengo is there waiting with his mouth open. I’m sorry, Flamengo is much bigger than anyone else”, adds Denílson.

According to Bruno Andrade, columnist for UOL Esporte, Jorge Jesus met last Tuesday (21) with Flamengo in Portugal and announced that he wants to return to Brazil. The exit now would depend on the officialization of the terms of the proposal and, mainly, on an agreement with Benfica, with whom the Portuguese coach has a contract until June 2022.

Benfica, on the other hand, issued a statement in the early afternoon of Tuesday, denying Jorge Jesus’ interest in leaving the club for Flamengo. The statement emphasizes that the 67-year-old commander is focused on the derby against Porto, tomorrow (23), at 5:45 pm (GMT), for the round of 16 of the Portuguese Cup, at Estádio do Dragão.