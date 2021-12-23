Dep. Cali is champion, and Fluminense will face Millonarios in Pre-Libertadores

Fluminense already knows who will be their opponents in phase 2 of the Pre-Libertadores: Millonarios, from Colombia. Everything was defined this Wednesday, when another game directly influenced the vacancy: Deportivo Cali beat Tolima by 2-1 and won the title of Finalization of the Colombian Championship.

The title took the team straight to the group stage and put Millonarios on the tricolor path for having a better campaign in the overall sum.

The score was opened by Tolima in the 13th minute of the first half with Quinhones, who rose more than the opposing defense to score. The tie came in the middle of the second half, in a move that Deportivo Cali tried the entire game: Teo Gutierrez’s pivot for someone to arrive hitting from behind. This time, Vasquez scored the tie. Minutes later, a penalty for Cali and Preciado charged to turn around and take the title.

The good bad thing for Fluminense is that the trip to Bogotá will have altitude — the Colombian capital is at 2,552 m above sea level. If the opponent were Deportivo Cali, for example, they would face the opponent at 1,018m. Brasília, for example, is at 1,172 m.

According to Conmebol, Fluminense will open the match on February 22, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time), at El Campín, Colombia, and will decide the place at home on March 1, at the same time. The location, however, has not yet been defined: the tricolor board wants to send the game to São Januário, but Vasca has not yet hammered out the use.

— Vasco da Gama only authorized Fluminense to communicate to Conmebol the São Januário stadium as one of its possible venues. Vasco da Gama has not signed any contract with Fluminense yet. The transfer of the São Januário stadium for Fluminense’s games in Pre-Libertadores has not yet been agreed – declared the club’s general vice president, Carlos Osório.

According to president Mário Bittencourt, the choice for São Januário has to do with the lower rent values ​​in relation to the Nilton Santos stadium and the good condition of the lawn.

– The tendency is for it to be São Januário. I spoke with the president of Vasco. We are with this Maracanã issue. Obviously I didn’t make this decision alone. I talked to some insiders, including athletes. With people from the technical committee and our employees, who reminded me that we played competitions there in years that we didn’t have Maracanã – he said.

Phase 3 switching is also defined. If they go forward, Fluminense will pick Atlético Nacional, from Colombia, or whoever gets past the match between Universidad César Vallejo and Olimpia.

Millonarios: embezzlement and altitude

The possibility of facing Fluminense is treated with some fear in the Colombian capital. For that, the bet is with the El Campín Stadium.

— The main bet of Millionarios is the altitude. El Campín is located at an altitude of 2,600 meters in Bogotá and, although it is not defined which stage the club will enter, no fans want to face Fluminense. They considered him the strongest possible rival,” says Cristian Pinzón, from Rádio Caracol.

The journalist says that the fans’ trust is also in coach Alberto Gamero, who has been with the club since 2020 and, despite not having won titles yet, is praised for using the youth categories and making room for new talent. The cases of strikers Emerson Rivaldo and Andrés Gómez, defender Andrés Llinás, and midfielder Daniel Ruiz.

In the Colombian Championship, Millonarios was eliminated in the Clausura semifinals for Tolima. In June, it went to Apertura’s decision, but fell in the final to the same opponent. In the overall standings, they were the second best-scoring team in the country — they were third in the Apertura (33 points) and second in the Clausura (36 points).

For Pré-Libertadores, Millonarios will have important embezzlements. Forward Fernando Uribe, formerly of Flamengo, who was the competition’s top scorer, and Daniel Giraldo, a Colombian national midfielder, were sold to Junior Barranquilla. But the Colombian club is targeting reinforcements.

— The first big reinforcement confirmed is Álvaro Montero, goalkeeper of the Colombian national team and champion with Tolima in the middle of the year. There is a lot of talk about who will replace Uribe in attack, that is the concern. There has even been talk about the possibility of Hugo Rodallega, who is now at Bahia, and Fredy Montero, who works at MLS — completes the journalist.

Daniel Ruiz, Millonarios player, was hit by objects while taking a corner kick in the classic Photo: Reproduction/Win Sports)

Right now, it can be said that Millonarios is a team that mixes young players with experienced athletes. The captain is David Silva (35 years old), while Daniel Ruiz is one of the highlights (20 years old). In fact, the athlete has already lived through a dangerous situation.

The match, which was valid for the last round of Clausura, reached its peak 36 minutes into the first half, when Atlético Nacional fans threw objects at Daniel Ruíz, who was preparing to take a corner kick. Amid shouts and bottle throws, a stiletto hit the player’s arm.