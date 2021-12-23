DF records 42 cases and 3 deaths from the disease in the last 24 hours

posted on 12/22/2021 6:59 PM



(credit: Minervino J?nior/CB/DA Press)

The Federal District registered, according to an epidemiological bulletin published this Wednesday (22/12), 42 cases and three deaths by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. The values ​​are identical to those registered the day before. Thus, since the beginning of the pandemic, 518,728 people tested positive for the disease in the capital, with 97.8% already recovered.

In relation to deaths, the DF sums 11,093 notifications, which corresponds to 2.1% of the total. Among the confirmed deaths, 959 are residents of other states, and 825 lived in Goiás. Regarding the place of residence of the cases, 458,887 (88.5%) reside in the DF and 36,330 (7.0%) in other units of the Federation, with the surrounding municipalities accounting for the largest proportion of cases in other UF: 29,708 (5.7%).

The baud rate is at 0.83. The value is the indicator that measures the reproduction of the pandemic and shows that every 100 people with covid-19 can infect, on average, another 83, as shown in the rate recorded on Monday. Values ​​less than 1 indicate a scenario under control.

micron

The Health Department of the Federal District (SEE-DF) confirmed, through a press release, this Tuesday night (21/12), 12 new cases of the omicron variant, in addition to the couple who tested positive last Friday Thursday (12/17). All of these people came into contact during the international trip from Cancún, Mexico.

According to the folder, the investigation and monitoring of people who had contact with the two passengers already confirmed, who arrived from Cancun, Mexico, on Monday (12/14) were carried out. With this, the Secretariat confirms the identification of 14 cases of omicron imported from the Mexican city.