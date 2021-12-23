Diego Souza is very close to signing with Grêmio rivals

Diego Souza is very close to being Vasco da Gama’s reinforcement. The player, who even thought about hanging up his boots, is dealing with the last details with the Rio team. According to Torcedores.com, the player has already said “YES” to the deal.

However, there are still some issues that need to be debated before confirming the contract. The contract is expected to last for two years, until the end of 2023. The management still has to settle the payment of gloves and bonuses for achieved goals,

Diego Souza already played for Vasco and did well. He knows the club is in financial trouble and is not new. One of the ideas is that the center forward has an X salary, but that it be increased if the team returns to Serie A.

The contract would have even been drafted, although it could still have adjustments. The player’s staff will evaluate the document and decide whether to sign it or not. On social networks, the Cruzmaltina crowd asks for the hiring of the player, who scored more than 50 goals for Grêmio in two years.

If he doesn’t get a deal with Vasco, it’s almost certain that Diego Souza will go to Sport, one of the four relegated from Serie A. He has already played twice for the Pernambuco team and did very well. There, he is adored by the fans.

The fact is that the player was talking about hanging up his boots, but it seems that after he was released by Grêmio, this idea was in the past and he will continue playing, even for more than a year.

Image: Gazeta Press