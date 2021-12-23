Dinosaur Egg Fossil Guards Superpreserved Embryo

An embryo found inside a fossilized dinosaur egg has led to a new study of the link between the behavior of modern birds and reptilians decimated in a major mass extinction.

Published in this Tuesday (21) edition of the scientific journal iScience, the research describes the discovery of the embryo, which is between 72 and 66 million years old and was nicknamed Baby Yingliang.

Led by scientists from the University of Birmingham and the China Geosciences University in Beijing, the research team included experts from Chinese, British and Canadian institutions.

Found in Late Cretaceous rocks located in Ganzhou, southern China, the egg belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur, or oviraptorosaurus. Among the most complete dinosaur embryos ever found, the fossil suggests that these dinosaurs evolved bird postures near hatching.

Embryo posture is similar to that of modern bird fetuses

According to the scientists, Baby Yingliang’s posture is unique among known dinosaur embryos – its head is positioned below its body, with one foot on each side and its back curved along the blunt end of the egg. Previously unrecognized in dinosaurs, this posture is similar to that of modern bird embryos.

In modern birds, according to the researchers, these postures are related to “folding” – a behavior controlled by the central nervous system and fundamental to successful incubation.

After studying the egg and embryo, the researchers believe that this pre-hatch behavior, once considered unique to birds, may have originated among non-avian theropods.

Scientists animate to simulate what the embryo would look like based on the fossil found. Image: Masato Hattori, Kohei Tanaka, Lida Xing

Estimated to be 27 cm long from head to tail, the creature, which is housed in the Yingliang Museum of Natural History, is found inside a 17 cm long elongatoolitid egg.

“Dinosaur embryos are some of the rarest fossils and most of them are incomplete with the dislocated bones,” said Fion Waisum Ma, a Ph.D. researcher at the University of Birmingham and first co-author of the study. “We are very excited about the discovery of Baby Yingliang – it is preserved in excellent condition and helps us to answer many questions about the growth and reproduction of dinosaurs.”

For Waisum Ma, “it’s interesting to see this dinosaur embryo and a chicken embryo pose similarly inside the egg, which possibly indicates similar pre-hatch behaviors.”

Behavior considered unique to birds evolves for the first time in theropod dinosaurs

According to the researcher, baby Yingliang was identified as an oviraptorosaur based on its deep skull and toothless arch. Oviraptorosaurs are a group of feathered theropod dinosaurs, closely related to modern birds, known in Asia and North America since the Cretaceous.

It is likely that their varying beak shapes and body sizes allowed them to adopt a wide variety of diets, including herbivore, omnivore and carnivore.

Birds are known to develop a series of curling postures, in which they bend their bodies and place their heads under their wings, just before they hatch. Embryos that fail to reach these postures have a greater chance of dying from unsuccessful incubation.

By comparing baby Yingliang with embryos from other theropods, long-necked sauropod dinosaurs, and birds, the team proposed that the bending behavior, which was considered unique to birds, first evolved in theropod dinosaurs tens or hundreds of millions of years ago behind.

Additional discoveries of embryo fossils would be invaluable to further test this hypothesis.

According to Professor Lida Xing, from the University of Geosciences of China, who co-authored the study, this dinosaur embryo was acquired by the director of the Yingliang Group, Liang Liu, as suspicious egg fossils around 2000. “During the construction of the History Museum Born in Yingliang, in 2010, the museum team selected the storage and discovered the specimens,” said Lida.

“These specimens were identified as dinosaur egg fossils. Fossil preparation was conducted and eventually revealed the embryo hidden within the egg. That’s how Baby Yingliang was brought to light”, revealed the teacher.

“This dinosaur embryo inside its egg is one of the most beautiful fossils I’ve ever seen,” said Professor Steve Brusatte, from the University of Edinburgh, a member of the research team. “This little prenatal dinosaur looks like a baby bird wrapped around its egg, which is further evidence that many characteristics of today’s birds first evolved into their dinosaur ancestors.”

