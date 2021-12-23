Dinosaur fossil inside egg is found; see images

66 million years ago, an ovirraptor chick—or some other therapod—was about to hatch from its egg when it was buried in mud. The baby, dubbed Yingliang (“Great Hero”), was fossilized and discovered by scientists in Ganzhou Province, China.

Yingliang is the dinosaur embryo in best condition already discovered. The fossil shows that the developing dinosaur was in the position known as “tucking”, folded up. This is behavior seen in birds, and the discovery represents yet another connection between these animals.

The fossil discovered in China of a dinosaur egg about to hatch (Source: University of BirminghamLida Xing)Source: University of Birmingham

Dinosaur embryos in this position had never been found. “This indicates that the behavior in modern birds originated in the dinosaur ancestors,” says Fion Waisum Ma, a paleontologist at the University of Birmingham.

In birds, the “tucking” position allows the chicks to break the egg house with their beaks. To remain stable, they must put their head under the right wing. Those who do not reach this position have the greatest chance of dying during the hatch.

Paleontologist Steve Brusatte, who was also on the research team, commented on the case: “It’s one of the most impressive dinosaur fossils I’ve ever seen.”

Our little one has just arrived. Welcome Baby Yingliang, the gorgeous fossil dinosaur embryo preserved inside its egg!

You’re looking here at a baby dinosaur, not too long before it would have hatched. pic.twitter.com/NtXE8XODjT — Steve Brusatte (@SteveBrusatte) December 21, 2021

The Yingliang baby measures 27 centimeters in length from head to tail. He lived during the late Cretaceous period, according to experts.

Oviraptorosaurs, which means “egg-robber lizards,” were feathered dinosaurs that lived in what is now Asia and North America during the Late Cretaceous period—between 100 million to 66 million years ago.

Artwork illustrating Baby Yangling (Source: Shoulin)Source: shoulin

The fossil was excavated in the year 2000, but has been stored for 10 years. The discovery was published in the scientific journal iScience. During the construction of the Yingliang Stone Museum of Natural History, in China, the egg caught the attention of researchers. They suspected an embryo could be present in the material.

Part of the dinosaur’s body is still covered by rock, and scientists will use advanced scanning techniques to create a complete picture of the skeleton.