Director celebrates return of King of Crime

With an appearance in the last unveiled poster of Archer hawk, the presence of the King of Crime of Vincent D’Onofrio in the MCU series can already be discussed openly, and one of the series directors took the time to praise the work of the Daredevil actor. In an interview with THR, Bert celebrated the actor’s work:

“We were very lucky to work with him, share time and space with him,” explained the director. “He’s an amazing actor, the way he dominates space was a gift. This was one of our favorite days on set.”

Archer hawk came to an end today, the 22nd, with its sixth chapter released on Disney+.

Gavião Arqueiro’s plot follows Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) teaching newcomer Kate Bishop (Steinfeld) to be a hero without superpowers, just like him. Florence Pugh lives Yelena Belova, sister of the late Black Widow Natasha Romanoff (scarlett johansson), who blames Barton for her death and is after revenge.

The series was written and produced by Jonathan Igla, in mad men. This is the fourth MCU live-action series on Disney+, as the studio released this year. WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki.

All episodes of Archer hawk are available on the Disney+.