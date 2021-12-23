Discover at least 70 rebel planets 420 light-years from Earth

posted on 12/23/2021 06:00



French researchers have discovered at least 70 new floating planets. These cosmic objects, which are similar in size to members of the Solar System, such as Earth and Jupiter, but which wander through space without a parent star, such as our Sun, were found in a region close to the Milky Way. It is the biggest discovery of its kind, the result of the analysis of thousands of images collected over 20 years of observations. Details of the work were presented in the latest issue of the specialized journal Nature Astronomy and may help to unravel the origin of the formation of these elements, which is still an unknown factor for astronomers.

“We didn’t know how many we were going to find and we are excited to have identified so many”, emphasizes, in a statement, Núria Miret-Roig, a researcher at the Astrophysics Laboratory at the University of Bordeaux, France, and the main author of the study. The scientist explains that floating planets are difficult to track, as they are far from stars, that is, in the dark, thus making it difficult to capture their images.

To get around this problem, Miret-Roig and his team tested a new method and took advantage of the fact that, in the few million years after their formation, these planets are still hot enough to glow, making them directly detectable by sensitive cameras in large telescopes. “We measured the tiny movements, colors and luminosity of tens of millions of images of a large area of ​​the sky. These measurements allowed us to reliably identify the weakest objects in that region, these rebel planets”, he details.

The floating planets have been identified in the Upper Scorpius OB region, which is 420 light-years from Earth. This area contains several of the most famous nebulae (cosmic dust clouds) including the Rho Ophiuchi, the Pipe Nebula, Barnard 68, and the Coalsack. Up to 3,455 significant cosmic object candidates were identified in the analysis, of which at least 70 and up to 170 Jupiter-sized objects can be considered orphan planets.

Astronomers report that it is not possible to pin down an exact number of planets due to uncertainties regarding the presumed age of the region and the mass of the objects. “We were able to infer individual masses by comparing each planet’s brightness with just theoretical models. The main difficulty is that planets are relatively bright when young and disappear quickly over time. So if the planet’s age is not known precisely — the which is the case in our sample — it’s difficult to differentiate an older massive planet from a younger but less massive one,” explains Miret-Roig.

In the article, the authors emphasize that the discovery was only possible thanks to the large amount of evaluated images, which were captured by a series of large telescopes around the world and evaluated with “modern statistical tools combined with data mining techniques”. “The vast majority of our data comes from European Southern Observatory (ESO) observatories, which were absolutely essential for this study. Their wide field of view and unique sensitivity were fundamental to our success”, says Hervé Bouy, researcher at the Laboratory of Astrophysics at the University of Bordeaux and also author of the study. He said the team used tens of thousands of wide-field images provided by ESO, adding up “hundreds of hours of observations and literally tens of terabytes of data.”

Puzzle

The unprecedented discovery could help improve understanding of how rebellious planets form. It is hypothesized that these cosmic objects may have arisen from the collapse of gas clouds, which would be too small to lead to the formation of a star. It is also thought that they were kicked out of their original system. The new study may provide another answer, according to Miret-Roig. “Our result exceeds the number of floating planets if they really only appeared from a small molecular cloud, indicating that other mechanisms must be at play”, he justifies. “There could be several billions of these giant free-floating planets roaming freely in the Milky Way, without a host star,” ponders Bouy.

The authors emphasize the need for a follow-up study to accurately measure the age and mass of these new planets, as well as determine other physical properties such as effective temperature and composition. As a next step, they intend to evaluate an even larger number of images, using data collected by the Extremely Large Telescope (ELT), also from ESO, which is under construction in Chile’s Atacama Desert and should start the observations at the end of this decade. .

“These objects are extremely tenuous and little can be done to study them with current installations. The ELT will be absolutely crucial in gathering more information about most of the invading planets we’ve encountered,” says Bouy. “This project illustrates the incredible importance of providing access to archival data from different telescopes, not just in the US, but around the world.”

Launch of the largest telescope



After more than 30 years of waiting and overcoming a series of problems, the James Webb telescope, the largest and most powerful observation instrument ever built, should be launched tomorrow into space, where it will explore the origins of the Universe and search for exoplanets. similar to Earth. The technology, developed by the American Space Agency (NASA) in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), will depart Kourou, French Guiana, aboard the Ariane 5 rocket.

“We are very excited, we have been waiting for this moment for a long time,” Pierre Ferruit, one of the ESA scientists in charge of the project, told the Agence France-Presse news agency (AFP). The waiting list to access the observation hours of the new telescope is only growing, and the European agency said it has already received more than 1,000 requests for the first year of operation alone. In Ferruit’s assessment, this shows that “the issues by which Webb was conceived are still current, 20 years later.”

According to specialists, it is an incomparable observatory, both in size and in complexity. Equipped with a huge mirror made up of 18 hexagonal segments, James Webb has a diameter of 6.5 meters, three times that of Hubble. Your mirror is so big that it had to be folded like an origami to be placed on the ship that will take you into space.

The launch was scheduled for yesterday, but was delayed due to bad weather, announced NASA. It will be positioned in the Sun’s orbit, about 1.5 million kilometers from Earth. This location, known as Lagrange 2, was carefully chosen, explains Ferruit. It allows “the Earth, Sun and Moon to be situated on the same side as your umbrella, allowing you to remain in darkness, making your job easier.”