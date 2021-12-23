Discussion over stolen loot in a Diablo II match ends in US murder ⋆

Unfortunately, as many people fail to understand that electronic games exist only to ensure fun, sometimes our beloved universe is marked by tragic stories, which end in offense, aggression and even murder. So it is! I would like to draw your attention to a case that happened last week in the United States, which started as a discussion related to the game. Diablo II and ended up in murder… let’s understand this tragedy better?

According to the information, Joshua Spellman (36 years old) and Andrew Dickson (34 years old), ended their 26-year friendship because of an argument related to the game Diablo II. As Spellman himself reported, the assassin, he and Dickson, the murdered, were playing the game of blizzard in separate locations, but on the same property, when a third player randomly appeared and “stole” the rare loot the pair hadn’t collected. The game was supposed to be password protected, but apparently Spellman was the culprit for not setting it and that’s what motivated Dickson to start yelling and cursing (via headset).

The discussion grew heated and Spellman asked Dickson to calm down or he would get shot. Then, when the request was not complied with, he took a gun that was near his computer and went to meet his friend. And, of course, with his nerves frayed, things didn’t turn out well and Dickson was shot (in the hospital, even after undergoing surgery, his life came to an end). When asked about having a weapon hidden near his computer, Spellman stated, “Why not? We are in America”. And that’s it! Now the killer is awaiting trial and the third player, who has not been identified, is left with the rare item that prompted the fight.