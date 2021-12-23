‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ wins first trailer; WATCH | Movie theater

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, second film about the hero played by Benedict Cumberbatch, won its first trailer on Wednesday (22). Watch the video above.
The film follows Dr. Stephen Strange, a neurosurgeon transformed into the Supreme Mage, the most powerful mystical entity in the universe. It also features the heroine Wanda Maximoff, played by actress Elizabeth Olsen.
Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong and Chiwetel Ejiofor complete the cast of the film directed by Sam Raimi (from “Spider-Man” 1, 2 and 3).
The trailer begins with Doctor Strange analyzing the events that unfolded in the movie “Spider-Man: No Return Home”.
Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen in poster for the film ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ — Photo: Disclosure/Marvel Studios
It had already been released alongside the Peter Parker movie and passed after the end credits. It has now been released to the general public.
The character made his first appearance in the Marvel comics in 1963 and is Earth’s main protector against magical and mystical threats. It was created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko in the pages of “Strange tales” magazine.