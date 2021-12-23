Doctors diverted R$ 40 million from Health to boast a luxury life

The Federal Police indicted 27 people for criminal organization, money laundering, embezzlement of public resources, over-invoicing in the supply of medicines, fraud in bidding and use of false documents. In a report of more than 200 pages, the PF details Operation Contagion, which investigated the diversion of public resources from Health through a Social Organization (OS) contracted by the municipalities of Embu das Artes, Itapecerica da Serra, Hortolândia, São Vicente and Cajamar , all in São Paulo. The contracts exceed R$300 million.

The investigation lasted nearly two years and heard over 40 people. According to the police, the OS had been constituted with fraudulent documents, which allowed it to be hired by several municipalities. The researchers also identified that the social organization had a 28-year-old young veterinarian as its president, but the entity was effectively controlled by several doctors.

Investigations show that the members of the organization removed around R$ 20 million in cash with the armed escort of a municipal civil guard and his wife. In one of the withdrawals, accompanied by the PF, it was possible to observe that the guard waited inside the vehicle while his wife entered a bank branch in São Roque (SP). After the loot, the woman went to another car, which was then followed by her husband.

In addition, a large amount of values ​​was transferred to other companies controlled by the group. The investigation even identified that a mega renovation in the residence of a couple of doctors was paid for with the embezzled money. The property is valued at over R$ 5 million and had been acquired in May this year.

It is estimated that more than R$40 million were diverted from these contracts. The two phases of the operation began in April and November of this year, when arrest warrants and search and seizure warrants were carried out.

More than R$700,000 in cash were seized at the targets’ addresses, and a good part was found hidden in a bunker belonging to the OS itself. In addition, a speedboat and several luxury vehicles were seized. The Federal Court also ordered the seizure of properties located in high-end gated condominiums in the metropolitan region of São Paulo and on Ubatuba beach, on the São Paulo coast.

Members of the criminal organization led luxurious lives, enjoying the deviant values ​​of public health. Mansions, sports cars, speedboats, weapons and piles of money were displayed in photos and videos found by the Federal Police. One of the seized watches is worth around R$ 90 thousand.

So far, two doctors are on the run and two others indicted are in preventive detention by order of the Federal Regional Court of the 3rd Region. The Superior Court of Justice denied several habeas corpus filed by the defendants.