Dollar has the biggest drop in 2 weeks and goes to R$ 5,668; bag also drops

The dollar ended Wednesday (22) in a fall of 1.24%, quoted at R$ 5.668 on sale. With this second consecutive low — the biggest in two weeks, since December 8 (-1.49%) —, the American currency closed the day again below R$ 5.70 after two sessions, with investors more willing to risk and bet on less secure assets.

The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), also ended the day with a drop of 0.24%, reaching 105,243.72 points. In the week, the indicator accumulates losses of 1.83%, largely due to the fall of more than 2% registered on Monday (20).

Even with today’s results, the dollar is still up 0.57% against the real in December, while the Ibovespa rose 3.27%. In 2021, however, the situation is better for the currency, which adds 9.23% gains, and worse for the indicator, which has plummeted 11.57% since the beginning of the year.

The dollar value reported daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are traveling and need to buy currency from exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Budget in focus

In the domestic environment, specifically in the fiscal scenario — one of the main foreign exchange guides in 2021 — investors focused on the 2022 Budget, approved yesterday by the National Congress. In the Chamber, there were 358 votes in favor and 97 against; in the Senate, the score was 51 to 20, with no abstentions.

The report presented by federal deputy Hugo Leal (PSD-RJ) allocates R$4.9 billion for election campaigns next year. Lawmakers also included a forecast of R$1.7 billion for salary increases for federal police officers, a demand made by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), in a nod to a strategic category for the elections.

At the same time, the opinion provides that, after the approval of the constitutional amendments that changed the form of payment of court orders, a fiscal margin of BRL 113.1 billion will be created for the next year, an amount higher than the government’s estimate of BRL 106 billion federal.

After the extension of the spending ceiling and the non-payment of court orders, the 2022 Budget seems credible, but it will not be executed without challenges.

XP, in note

(With Estadão Content and Reuters)