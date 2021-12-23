Dr. Jairo · Check out 5 health benefits of garlic

Garlic, in addition to being one of the favorite spices in cooking, still has a number of properties that bring health benefits. Check out some of them:

1. Fights diseases such as the cold

You’ve probably heard someone say that garlic helps you get rid of colds and, well… that’s true!

A large 12-week study found that a daily garlic supplement reduced the number of colds by 63 percent compared with a placebo. In addition, the mean duration of cold symptoms was also reduced by 70%, from 5 days in the placebo group to just 1.5 days in the garlic group.

Another study found that a high dose of aged garlic extract (2.56 grams per day) reduced the number of days with a cold or flu by 61%.

2. It can lower blood pressure

Cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks and strokes are the biggest killers in the world. High blood pressure, or hypertension, is one of the most important factors in these illnesses.

Fortunately, human studies have found that garlic supplements have a significant impact on lowering blood pressure in people with high blood pressure.

Check out:

According to a survey, 600-1,500 mg of aged garlic extract was as effective as a particular drug in lowering blood pressure over a 24-week period.

However, it is worth noting that the supplement doses must be quite high to achieve the desired effects. The amount needed is about four cloves of garlic a day.

3. Contains antioxidants that can prevent Alzheimer’s disease and dementia

Garlic contains antioxidants that help the body’s protective mechanisms against oxidative damage.

High doses of garlic supplements have been shown to increase antioxidant enzymes in humans as well as significantly reduce oxidative stress in people with high blood pressure.

The combined cholesterol and blood pressure lowering effects, as well as the antioxidant properties, can reduce the risk of common brain diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

4. Improves athletic performance

Garlic was one of the first substances used to improve athletes’ performance. Traditionally, it was used in ancient cultures to reduce fatigue and increase the working capacity of workers.

Now, in modern times, rodent studies have shown that garlic helps exercise performance, but few human studies have been done.

However, people with heart disease who took garlic oil for 6 weeks had a 12% reduction in maximum heart rate and better exercise capacity.

Other studies suggest that exercise-induced fatigue can be reduced with garlic.

5. It can improve bone health

No human studies have measured the effects of garlic on bone loss.

However, rodent studies have shown that it can minimize bone loss by increasing estrogen in women.

A study of menopausal women found that a daily dose of dried garlic extract (equal to 2 grams of raw garlic) significantly decreased a marker of estrogen deficiency.

This suggests that this supplement may have beneficial effects on women’s bone health.

Via: Healthline

Also watch:

