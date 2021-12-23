Due to the lack of nursing professionals, the Council prohibits services at 2 health posts in Dourados – Dourados Agora

A problem that has been going on for over a year, the shortage of nursing professionals in Basic Health Units (UBS) in the districts of the city of Dourados motivated the beginning of ethical interdiction rites by the Nursing Council (Coren-MS). Two of these procedures resulted in the departure of Council representatives at the Panambi unit and at the Arino Pereira de Matos units, in Macaúba and Formosa, this Wednesday (22), to suspend the nursing service in two of the locations.

The ethical ban provides for the partial or total interruption of nursing services in the units, and means that practices that depend on nurses and nursing technicians will not be exercised or will only be exercised in the care of serious cases. It is regulated by Federal Nursing Council Resolution 565/2017.

It is an extreme measure, which needs to be adopted when there are no minimum conditions for service and work. “It affects the population, but we have to be responsible and committed to the safety of people who are assisted in the health unit”, explains Dr. Sebastião Duarte, president of Coren-MS.

The ban of UBS Panambi was carried out. The UBS Arino Pereira de Matos in Macaúba and Formosa was not and is suspended. “The ethical ban was suspended because, when we arrived at the places today, we found that a nursing technician had his contract terminated and, thus, the current nurse and technician are carrying out itinerant work between the units of Vila Macaúbas and Formosa”, explains the counselor, Lucyana Justino. The initial decision was to ethically interdict the unit without a nurse and nursing technician; or UBS Macaúba, or UBS Formosa.

The cases continue under the supervision of Coren-MS, especially the UBS Macaúba and Formosa. “The fact of having a nursing team working in both units causes a limitation in the population’s access to nursing services”, justifies counselor Lucyana.

The community leader of the Panambi district, Ademir Cardoso Borges, accompanied the work of the Council and demanded measures from the city of Dourados. “We met with the competent authorities two months ago and asked to hire a nurse here. The interdiction happened and now we want to know how it will be”, he asked.

The ethical interdiction decision nº 114/2021/Coren-MS was posted in the entrance area and on the door of the Nursing room at UBS Panambi by representatives of the Council. In addition to the president and counselor of Coren-MS who commented on the cases, the counselor, Cleberson Paião, and the fiscal nurses, Andrieli Nunes and Fernanda Zagonel, who had already carried out inspections at the sites, also participated in the work.

judicial measure – A lawsuit is filed by Coren-MS to reduce the deficit in Nursing that works in Primary Health Care in Dourados. A conciliation hearing that ended without an agreement was held in September this year, with the participation of representatives from Coren-MS and the Health Department of Dourados.

Coren-MS points out in the action the need to make 11 more nurses and 38 nursing technicians available to the population in the units. The number was calculated during inspections and conversations with professionals working in the places. The Secretariat, however, insists on disregarding the parameters for dimensioning the Regional Nursing Council and states that the existing number does not need to be expanded.