Durcesio talks about Botafogo S/A and XP’s search for investors: ‘Requirement will be performance in football’

THE Botafogo is close to becoming a SAF (Football Society) and being managed by investors. Banco XP is helping the club in its search for interested parties, and the negotiations are at an advanced stage. In an interview with “SporTV Selection”, the president of Alvinegro, Durcesio Mello, told how the negotiations are going and did not want to stipulate a deadline.

– It’s in XP’s hands. We have a confidentiality agreement, there are interested parties, but specifying a date when you are going to leave is difficult. It can come out in January, it can be later, it’s negotiation. We can’t go wrong, we have to do it in a solid way that is the best for Botafogo. You have to take it easy, but we’re also in a hurry, because we need the money. Things are evolving, we’re just monitoring from behind, but the entire fundraising is with them – explained Durcesio, detailing the Botafogo S/A model:

– It will be a model similar to the Cruzeiro. This 10% is a SAF requirement, the club needs to keep 10% (by law), and 90% will be from the investor who will run the club, who will choose the CEO, the CFO (Chief Financial Officer, or finance director) and will take the course of football. If I’m buying the majority share, which starts at 51%, I’m going to want to control the money, set up the team, manage all of my investment.

Durcesio was asked in the program about the requirements for investors to invest money in Botafogo S/A and replied that it will basically be to meet certain criteria for football performance.

– The investor has to go through a compliance, we cannot accept any investor because it could give problems in the future. They will have football management, they will decide who will stay, I will have a position on the board, but basically they are the ones who will run the club. There is no requirement, both domestic and foreign funds are showing interest. What we have to demand is football performance. We don’t want to happen cases like Figueirense and other foreign clubs, which entered deep and left the club afterward. In the contract there are requirements that need to be met, football performance with the requirement to invest more money if you are not meeting certain performances. Everything is well sewn, it was already approved by the Council at the beginning of the year. Botafogo is the best product you have today, because we’ve been working for a long time – concluded the president alvinegro.