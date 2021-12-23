Dutch prosecutors ask for life in prison for those involved in the crash of flight MH17 in 2014

AMSTERDAM — Dutch prosecutors on Wednesday called for life sentences for three Russians and one Ukrainian accused of murder in the 2014 crash of Malaysia Airlines passenger flight MH17, which killed 298 people in eastern Ukraine. The main one was made by prosecutor Manon Ridderbeks against men identified as Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinsky, Oleg Pulatov and Leonid Kharchenko.

Prosecutors’ indictment claims that all the defendants — who are at large and refused to travel to trial in the Netherlands — helped provide a missile system that the Russian-backed separatists used to fire a rocket at the aircraft. The attack killed everyone on board, most of them Dutch citizens. The Dutch government blamed Russia, but Moscow officials denied involvement.





After years of gathering evidence, an international team of investigators concluded in May 2018 that the structure used to shoot down the plane, which was traveling from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia, belonged to Russia’s 53rd Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade .

Based on satellite imagery, social media posts and intercepted phone calls, prosecutors said the four men had worked together to deliver a Russian-made, ground-guided, 22,000-meter-range Buk missile system to the east. of Ukraine to reinforce the separatists.

— When shooting down the MH17 with a missile, the defendants used devastating violence. They planned this violence in advance and organized it in close cooperation,” said prosecutor Thijs Berger.

In recordings presented to the court earlier this week, the men identified by the prosecution as the suspects could be overheard talking about the transfer of “our Buk” to a camp from which Flight MH17 was attacked. They celebrated the success of “our men” when they shot down what they believed to be a Ukrainian military aircraft that was actually the MH17.