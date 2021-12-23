Elden Ring will occupy about 45GB on PS5 SSD

Elden Ring is an open world RPG set in the Middle Lands, a scenario full of details, monsters and dungeons. Despite this grandeur, FromSoftware’s title will occupy “only” 44,472 GB on the PlayStation 5 SSD.

As usual, the account “PlayStation Game Size” captured the movement on PSN’s servers and shared the data with Twitter followers. The pre-load release date was also released: February 23rd.

Download size: 44,472 (no patch day one );

Pre-load: February 23;

Released: February 25th;

Knowing the necessary space to reserve on the SSD, we can only wait for the title’s premiere to discover all the secrets of the Middle Lands. With Hidetaka Miyazaki taking care of the gameplay, the anticipation for February 2022 only grows.

If the gameplay part has big names in the industry, Elden Ring’s narrative also has a reference in creating myths and universes: George RR Martin, the “father of Game of Thrones”. The screenwriter said he was “delighted” with the game.

Elden Ring physical media pre-order available

Last Monday night (20), Bandai Namco made available the pre-sale of the physical media of Elden Ring in Brazil. Fans can purchase both PS4 and PS5 versions. Secure yours here!