Elon Musk says he will pay $11 billion in taxes this year, 'more than any American in history'

  • Lucy Hooker
  • BBC business reporter in New York

Elon Musk in August 2021

Credit, pool

Photo caption,

Tesla’s founder became involved in a public dispute over his taxes

Elon Musk, the richest person in the world, wrote on his Twitter that he will pay $11 billion (more than R$60 billion) in taxes this year.

Musk is involved in a public debate on social media about how much tax he pays.

Earlier this week, Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren wrote on Twitter that Musk should stop “taking advantage of everyone.”

“For those wondering, I’m going to pay more than $11 billion in taxes this year,” replied the billionaire.

