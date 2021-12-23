Elon Musk says he will pay $11 billion in taxes this year, ‘more than any American in history’

Lucy Hooker

BBC business reporter in New York

21 December 2021

Tesla's founder became involved in a public dispute over his taxes

Elon Musk, the richest person in the world, wrote on his Twitter that he will pay $11 billion (more than R$60 billion) in taxes this year.

Musk is involved in a public debate on social media about how much tax he pays.

Earlier this week, Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren wrote on Twitter that Musk should stop “taking advantage of everyone.”

“For those wondering, I’m going to pay more than $11 billion in taxes this year,” replied the billionaire.

Musk, founder of electric car maker Tesla and aerospace maker SpaceX, became the richest person in the world earlier this year.

Bloomberg’s billionaires index puts its wealth at $243 billion, while Tesla is worth about $1 trillion and SpaceX is worth $100 billion.

Last week, Musk was named Person of the Year by Time Magazine.

This prompted Warren to write on Twitter: “We’re going to change the rigged tax code so that ‘Person of the Year’ actually pays taxes and stops taking advantage of everyone else.”

US President Joe Biden wants to raise taxes on the ultra-rich, though bills so far have stalled in Congress.

Some senators, including Warren, supported the idea of ​​taxing not just the income of America’s wealthiest citizens but also the growing value of assets they own, such as stocks.

Many of America’s wealthiest citizens do not receive a directly taxable wage. Instead, they keep their equity in stocks and other investments and then borrow using those assets as collateral.

Musk responded to Warren’s tweet saying he would be paying “more taxes than any American in history this year.”

Robert Willens, a professor and tax expert at Columbia University, said it would likely be a fair comment by Musk, who became subject to tax because of “stunning amounts of taxable income” in 2020 through the exercise of “stock options” .

Stock options are agreements that deal with the right to buy or sell an asset at a defined price in the future.

The current value of Tesla’s shares is significantly higher than when Musk received the original stock options, so the value he earns from exercising those options would be considerable and would count as taxable income, Willens explained.

“Musk probably felt it would be prudent to generate as much taxable income in 2021 as possible, on the theory that income in 2022 could be taxed at higher rates,” he said.

If some of Congress’s most radical measures were enacted, it would have a big impact on Musk’s tax obligations, Willens added.

Musk responded to Warren's tweet saying he would be paying "more taxes than any American in history this year"

Most of Musk’s tax payments, to be made in the next year, will go to the federal tax authorities, but the state of California, where Tesla and Musk were based until recently, will also have a share.

Earlier this month, Tesla announced in a lawsuit by the US Securities Exchange Corporation (SEC) that it was moving its corporate headquarters to Texas — a plan Musk hinted at in media interviews over several months, citing dissatisfaction with US government laws. State of California and criticizing the high cost of living in Silicon Valley.

Texas has more lenient tax rules — it doesn’t collect income tax, unlike California, which has the highest income tax rates among US states, according to the thinktank Tax Foundation.

In recent weeks, Musk has sold about $14 billion worth of Tesla stock, which Willens said was likely in part to generate cash to pay its tax obligations.

Although the numbers involved in Musk’s case are exceptional, exercising a put option in a situation like this is a normal attitude for an executive of a large company, he adds.