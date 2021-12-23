Embraer company will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange

Embraer reports that urban air mobility company Eve has entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Zanite Acquisition Corp., a special-purpose acquisition company focused on the aviation industry. The operation is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2022. The new company is born with a pro forma equity value of approximately US$ 2.9 billion (approximately BRL 16.5 billion, in today’s quotation).

In a material fact sent to the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), the manufacturer explains that after completing the transaction, Zanite will change its name to Eve Holding, Inc. and will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker “EVEX” and “EVEXW”.

Embraer, through its subsidiary Embraer Aircraft Holding, Inc., will remain the majority shareholder, with an equity interest of approximately 82% in Eve Holding after the closing of the deal, including its investment in PIPE. in Public Equity”.

Structure

The business combination gives Eve an implied value of $2.4 billion. Upon closing of the transaction, and assuming no redemption by Zanite shareholders, Eve will have approximately $512 million in cash, resulting in a total pro forma equity value of approximately $2.9 billion.

The cash proceeds raised in the transaction are expected to be used to finance operations, support growth and for general corporate purposes.

The proceeds will be funded by a combination of approximately $237 million in Zanite trust money, assuming no redemption by Zanite shareholders, and a PIPE of $305 million of common stock at $10.00 per share, comprised of commitments of US$175 million from Embraer, US$25 million from Zanite Sponsor and US$105 million from a consortium of financial and strategic investors, including Azorra Aviation, BAE Systems, Bradesco BBI, Falko Regional Aircraft, Republic Airways, Rolls -Royce and SkyWest.

“In the context of these subscription contracts, Embraer entered into agreements with some strategic investors to protect these investors against variations of up to US$ 30 million in the value of their investment commitments, through the granting of credits for the purchase of parts or the payment in cash for the transfer of shares from Nova Eve to Embraer”, he informs.

In addition, Embraer has agreed to a three-year share sale restriction period in its rollover shares and Zanite Sponsor has agreed to a share sale restriction period of three years in its shares trading (“founder” shares”).

The transaction was unanimously approved by the boards of directors of Embraer and Zanite and is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2022, still subject to regulatory approvals, shareholders and other customary conditions for the completion of this type of deal.

strategic position

Eve secured orders from 17 customers through non-binding letters of intent, resulting in a pipeline of 1,735 vehicles valued at approximately $5.2 billion.

Embraer remembers that its assets, employees and Intellectual Property (IP) related to UAM contributed to Eve. In addition, Embraer granted Eve a royalty-free license for Embraer’s IP to be used in the UAM market.

“Eve is the first EmbraerX company, the market accelerator created in 2017 by the Brazilian manufacturer. Eve has access to thousands of qualified Embraer employees on a flexible and priority basis, as well as the use of Embraer’s global infrastructure on preferential terms , according to the terms of certain service contracts between Embraer and Eve”, he highlights. Strategic alignment with Embraer gives Eve significant cost and execution advantages over other UAM participants.

“We believe that the urban air mobility market has enormous potential to expand in the coming years based on an efficient, zero-emissions transport proposition, and that with this business combination, Eve will be very well positioned to become one of the main players in this segment”, highlights Francisco Gomes Neto, President and CEO of Embraer.

“After an extensive search, we selected Eve because of their simple and certifiable eVTOL design, their capital-efficient approach to fleet operations and Embraer’s global presence, which we believe will enable Eve to not just reach vehicle type certification, but can also scale its production, support and global operations,” says Kenn Ricci, Co-CEO of Zanite and Director of Directional Aviation Capital, a member of Zanite Sponsor.

Command

Eve will be led by coCEOs Jerry DeMuro, who most recently served as CEO of BAE Systems, Inc., and Andre Stein, who has been in charge of Eve since its inception and has held leadership roles at Embraer for more than two decades.