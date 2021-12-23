Emily in Paris has a twist in the third episode (with spoiler)

Spoiler alert! The third episode of the 2nd season of “Emily in Paris” brings a plot twist. This season, Emily (Lily Collins) starts by dealing with the conflict of having sex with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), boyfriend of her friend Camille (Camille Razat). That’s how Season 1 ended.

Gabriel wants to be with Emily, but she spends the first two episodes of the new season on the run from him. She doesn’t want to get between him and Camille and even pulls strings to give them a little push to get them both back.

What happens is, in the third episode, Emily has a dinner party to celebrate her birthday and invites both Gabriel and Camille. Until then, okay, she says it’s for the two of them to talk. But Camille goes into the kitchen to get the champagne and finds that the omelet bowl engraved with Gabriel’s initials is with Emily. There she understands everything. He wouldn’t let anyone touch his omelet bowl!

Upon returning to the table, Camille spoils the party and throws the truth in front of all the guests: “I also wanted to toast Emily, our hostess who has sure completed her share of mistakes in Paris and pretended she was my friend while having an affair with my boyfriend. And to my boyfriend, who fucked my fake friend. Go to shit!”.

Lily Collins has already expressed his desire to continue with the series. In an interview with Glamor magazine, she said with all the lyrics that she hopes that there will be a 3rd season.