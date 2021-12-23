English League Cup draw defines semifinals with two classics; see clashes

English League Cup will feature Chelsea vs Tottenham and Arsenal vs Liverpool in the semifinals.

The last three semi-finalists of the English League Cup were defined this Wednesday with the ratings of Liverpool, Chelsea and tottenham. They joined Arsenal, what had thrashed Sunderland last Tuesday. And right after the round, the semifinals draw has already been carried out.

Chance placed two classics in the penultimate phase of the competition. Londoners Chelsea and Tottenham will face off, while the traditional Liverpool and Arsenal will make the second semi-final.

Unlike previous phases, the semifinals of the English League Cup will be played on two legs, with a return trip. In the final, the single game takes effect again.

The first matches will be on the 4th and 5th of January, both broadcast live on ESPN on Star+.

The three clashes this Wednesday were defined with emotion.

Liverpool came to be losing 3-1 to Leiceister, but sought a tie 50 minutes into the second half and qualified on penalties.

Tottenham, in turn, advanced with a 2-1 victory over fellow Londoner West Ham with a goal by Brazilian Lucas Moura.

Lastly, Chelsea beat Brentford 2-0 with two late goals, one of them by the Italian-Brazilian Jorginho.