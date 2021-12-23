European Union initiates legal action against Poland

posted on 12/23/2021 06:00



(credit: AFP)

Relations between the European Union (EU) and Poland, already in a process of erosion, were, yesterday, even more shaken. In a sort of ultimatum, the European Commission (EC), the bloc’s executive organ, opened an infringement procedure against the government of ultranationalist Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, motivated by “serious concerns” about possible affronts to the principles of the State of law in the country, in particular on the autonomy and independence of the judiciary.

The measure comes two months after the decision released by the Polish Constitutional Court, questioning the primacy of European law. The EC, which monitors the application of the bloc’s treaties, sent a communication to the Morawiecki government, which will have two months to submit its explanations. The infringement procedure could end up in the hands of the EU Court of Justice (ECJ) and result in financial sanctions.

“We consider that this jurisprudence violates the general principles of autonomy, primacy, effectiveness and uniform application of the law of the Union, and the binding decisions of the Court of Justice (of the EU)”, declared the European Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni. “We also consider that the Constitutional Court no longer responds to the demands of an independent and impartial court established by law, as required by the EU treaty,” he added.

Reaction

The Polish Prime Minister reacted immediately, criticizing the decision. According to Morawiecki, the European Commission’s initiative shows an advance in the “trend towards the development of bureaucratic centralism” in Brussels. “We must put an end to this,” he said, adding the Polish Constitutional Court responded “to all demands for independence.”

“It is a Constitutional Court that deals with the Constitution, with the aim of making it truly the supreme law of the Republic of Poland”, declared the prime minister. “If the European Commission misunderstands the principle of powers conferred by Article 5 of the Treaty on European Union, it is, of course, a problem”, he asserted.

Relations between Poland and the EU are at a time of tension over differences over a series of controversial judicial reforms promoted by Warsaw. For Brussels, these measures clash with democratic freedoms. The Polish government, for its part, claims that they are necessary to end the corruption of judges.

Recently, Poland received two punishments from the European justice. On October 27, she was ordered to pay one million euros a day for disrupting the Supreme Court’s controversial disciplinary chamber. A month earlier, Morawiecki’s government was asked to shell out €500,000 daily for closing a lignite mine. Warsaw refuses to pay both fines.

The arm wrestling between the EU and Poland has been going on for years, as a result of judicial reforms implemented by the prime minister, a conservative and nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party, in power since 2015. These changes, according to international analysts, have undermined the independence of judges.

The tension was heightened by a July 14 decision by the Polish Constitutional Court, under the influence of the ruling party. Through it, this court declared that the decisions of the CJUE, regarding the judicial reforms implemented in the country, are in disagreement with the Constitution.

Relations deteriorated further in October, when the constitutional body, at the request of Morawiecki, challenged the supremacy of European law over the internal, by declaring some articles of the EU treaties “incompatible” with the national constitution.

Poland’s controversial justice reforms are also at the heart of the European Commission’s blockade of the country’s recovery plan. Brussels demands that Warsaw cease the activities of the disciplinary chamber of judges, according to a ruling by the CJEU that accuses it of lack of independence from political power.

Gag

Internally, the situation is also complicated. On Sunday, thousands of people protested outside the Polish presidential palace against a new media law that critics say is aimed at silencing the country’s main independent news channel.

“Free media!” “We want the veto!” shouted the protesters, waving European Union flags and urging President Andrzej Duda not to sanction the law. “We need freedom of expression,” said 38-year-old Emilia Zlotinska.

Journalists and opposition figures such as former Council of Europe President Donald Tusk joined the crowd. “We are here in defense of the free press. When we unite in solidarity, we will win. Together, we will wipe out this government,” said Tusk, who now heads the Civic Platform party.