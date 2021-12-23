Eve’s merger with Zanite may add R$18 to the share price – Money Times

THE Eve Air Mobility announced on Tuesday (21) that it will merge with Zanite Acquisition Corp. to create Eve Holding, a publicly traded company to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Yesterday, the action of embraer (EMBR3) soared 16.02% and today sustains a new day high, rising another 1.21%.

To the Now Investments, the news is positive for Embraer, as this transaction could materialize R$18.70 in the broker’s target price for the share.

With the deal expected to close in the second quarter of 2022, Eve Holding will have an equity value of $2.9 billion, which consists of a company value of $2.4 billion plus a net cash position of US $512 million.

promising business

According to the company, this cash will come from investors in Zanite Acquistion (US$ 237 million) and PIPE (US$ 305 million), which include Embraer (US$ 175 million), sponsor of Zanite (US$ 25 million), and others strategic investors ($105 million).

According to Ágora, the merger of the companies was about 20% above the value expected by the market in June 2021, which attributed a pre-assessment.money (before investment) $2 billion for Eve.

As of December 2021, the company has taken orders from 17 customers, resulting in a pipeline of 1735 eVTOLs (Electric Take-off and Vertical Landing Aircraft), or about $5 billion.

“Eve will be a publicly traded company, which, in our view, will make it easier to calculate the sum of the parts. As detailed in the company’s presentation, Embraer will continue to control Eve Holding with an 82% stake (direct and indirect) in the company”, says Ágora.